There were no material changes to Directors' shareholdings within the year ended 31 December, 2023.

The Directors of Conoil Plc are pleased to present their report on the affairs of the Company, together with the audited financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Pursuant to Articles 92, 93 & 94 of the Company's Articles of Association, which requires one third of the Directors (excluding Executive Directors) who shall be those who have been longest in office since their last election; the following Directors: Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. (GCON), Mr. Mike Ike Oraekwuotu and Mr. Mike Jituboh who are non-executive directors, are due to retire by rotation and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election.

Conoil Plc ("Company"), which commenced operations in 1927 under the name Shell Trading Company, was incorporated as a limited liability company in 1960 and later converted to a public limited company with an authorized share capital of N14 Million divided into ordinary shares of N2.00 each, all of which were fully issued and paid up. The shares were sub-divided into ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in 1991. The authorized share capital of the Company was increased to N350 Million divided into 700 Million ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, out of which N171.5 Million made up of 343 Million ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were issued and paid up.

The shares of the Company were held as follows:

According to the Register of members, no shareholder of the Company other than Conpetro Limited as noted below held more than 5% issued shares of the Company as at 31 December 2023.

As at 31 December 2023, the range of shareholdings of the Company was as follows:

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

19. Employment and employees

(i). Employment of physically challenged persons The Company's operates a non-discriminatory policy in the consideration of applications for employment, including those received from physically challenged persons. In the event where an employee becomes physically challenged in the course of employment, where possible, the Company may arrange training to ensure the continuous employment of such a person without subjecting him/her to any disadvantage in his/her career development. As at 31st December 2023, there were 3 (three) physically challenged persons in the employment of the Company.

(ii). Employees involvement

During the year, the Company maintained good relationship with its employees. To enhance communication between management and staff, management briefings were extended to all levels of staff during the year. These efforts were supplemented by regular consultative departmental / divisional meetings and in-house bulletins to keep employees informed on the state of the Company's operations.

(iii). Employees training and development

The development and training of the Company's staff continue to receive constant attention. It is the belief of the Company that the professional and technical expertise of its staff constitutes a major asset. The Company has established a Training School for Staff to initiate and foster a culture of excellence in its operations and service delivery.

(iv). Welfare

The Company operates the requisite Insurance cover for the varied cadre of its employees including Employee Compensation Act contributions for the benefits of its employees. Employees are insured against occupational and other hazards. The Company also operates a contributory pension plan in line with the Pension Reform Act 2004 (amended in 2014) as well as a terminal payment scheme for its employees.

(v). Health

The Company maintains business premises designed with a view to guaranteeing the safety and healthy living conditions of its employees and customers alike. The Company maintains well-equipped medical clinics at its head office and other major operational locations. This is complemented by medical services during and after working hours by medical retainers in locations across the country. Staff also enjoy medical insurance with negotiated bulk benefits from credible Health Maintenance Organizations under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

(vi). Safety and environment

To enhance the health and safety of all employees, safety regulations are conspicuously displayed and enforced in all the Company's offices and installations. .Fire prevention and fire-fighting equipment are installed in strategic locations within the Company's premises.

The Company carries out safety and operations inspections on a regular basis. It also provides safety equipment in all its installation and retail outlets. In addition, safety training is provided for staff. Firefighting drills are regularly carried out to keep workers at alert in the event of a fire outbreak. The Company lays emphasis on industrial hygiene, and inspection, and provides good sanitary facilities for its employees. The Company ensures non-pollution of the environment within its areas of operation.

20. Compliance with the code of corporate governance

Conoil Plc ("the Company") is committed to carry on its operations in a fair, honest and transparent manner in compliance with a high level of professional ethics, and international best practice and procedure in Corporate Governance. With the goal to deliver greater shareholder value, the Company has continued to subject its operations to the high standards of corporate governance, which is an essential foundation for sustainable corporate success. We are dedicated to uphold the creed and principles of good Corporate Governance in all our operations which is the bedrock of the public trust and confidence reposed in us by shareholders, business partners, employees and the financial markets; and the key to our continued long-term success.

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations. Conoil Plc complies with the provisions of the Code of Best Practices on Corporate Governance in Nigeria and the requirements of the current Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018. The Company adopts a responsible approach in its activities by maintaining a high standard of openness and accountability while also taking into consideration the interest of stakeholders.