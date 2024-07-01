FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Contents
Page
Corporate information
2
Results at a glance
3
Report of the directors
4
Statement of directors' responsibilities
19
Board performance evaluation report
20
Certification of financial statements
21
Statement of securities trading policy
22
Statement of free float rules status
23
Management's annual assessment of/and report on Internal Control Financial Reporting
24
Certification of management's assessment on Internal Control Financial Reporting
25
Report of the audit committee
26
Report of the independent auditors
27 - 29
Independent practitioner's report
30 - 31
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
32
Statement of financial position
33
Statement of changes in equity
34
Statement of cashflows
35
Notes to the financial statements
36
Statement of value added
73
Five year financial summary
74
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
1
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jr), GCON
-
Chairman
Mr. Kheterpal Hardeep Singh
-
Managing Director
-
Resigned 24th Nov. 2023
Mr. Gupta Tajendra
-
Managing Director
-
Appointed 24th Nov. 2023
Mr. Ike Oraekwuotu
-
Acting MD
-
With effect from 6th April 2024
Dr. Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola
-
Director
Mr. Mike Jituboh
-
Director
Engr Babatunde Okuyemi
-
Director
Mr. Joshua Ariyo
-
Director
Mr. Ademola Idowu
-
Director
Miss Abimbola Michael - Adenuga
-
Executive Director
Mr. Salam Ajani Ismail
-
Executive Director, Finance
Company Secretary:
Mr. David Lanre-Leke
RC Number:
7288
Registered Office:
Bull Plaza
38/39 Marina
Lagos
www.conoilplc.com
Auditors:
Nexia Agbo Abel & Co
43 Anthony Enahoro Street
Utako
FCT Abuja.
www.nexianigeria.com
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars Limited
213 Herbert Macaulay Way
Adekunle
Yaba
Lagos
www.meristemregistrars.com
Principal Bankers:
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
2
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
2023
2022
%
N'000
N'000
Change
Revenue
201,387,053
131,422,272
53.2
Profit before taxation
12,277,265
6,134,762
100.1
Taxation
(2,409,026)
(1,177,036)
104.7
Profit for the year
9,868,239
4,957,726
99.0
Retained earnings
28,973,828
20,840,469
39.0
Share capital
346,976
346,976
-
Shareholders' funds
33,145,573
25,012,214
32.5
Per share data
Earnings per share (kobo)
1,422
714
99.0
Dividend per share (kobo)
250
250
-
Net assets per share (kobo)
4,776
3,604
32.5
Stock exchange quotation at 31 December (naira)
83.9
26.5
216.6
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
3
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
The Directors of Conoil Plc are pleased to present their report on the affairs of the Company, together with the audited financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
-
Legal status
Conoil Plc (formerly National Oil and Chemical Marketing Plc) was incorporated in 1960 as a private limited liability company - Shell Nigeria Limited. In April 1975, the Federal Government of Nigeria acquired 60% shares of the Company through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Company became known as National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company (NOLCHEM). The Company was later converted to a public company and in the year 2000, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) bought 40% issued ordinary shares of the Company held by Shell Company of Nigeria (UK) Limited. After the privatization of the Company, Conpetro Limited acquired 60% of the issued shares of the Company. As a result of a rights offering by the Company in 2002, Conpetro Limited now holds 74.4% of the issued capital while members of the Nigerian public hold the remaining 25.6% stake in the Company. The Company's name was formally changed from National Oil and Chemical Marketing Plc to Conoil Plc on 14 January, 2003.
- Principal activities
The principal activities of the Company are the marketing of refined petroleum products, manufacturing and marketing of lubricants, household and liquefied petroleum gas for domestic and industrial use.
- Results for the year
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:
2023
2022
%
N'000
N'000
Change
Revenue
201,387,053
131,422,272
53.2
Profit before tax
12,277,265
6,134,762
100.1
Profit after tax
9,868,239
4,957,726
99.0
Proposed dividend
1,734,880
1,734,880
-
Share capital
346,976
346,976
-
Shareholders fund
33,145,573
25,012,214
32.5
- Dividends
The Directors recommend the payment of a dividend of 350 kobo per share on the results for the year 2023.
- Changes on the Board of Directors
The names of the Directors that served during the year are as listed on page 2
In the course of the financial year ended December 31, 2023, there were no changes in the Board of Directors of Conoil Plc.
- Directors' interest in shares
The Directors who held office during the year, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Group is as follows:
Directors
Total
Total
Direct
Indirect
2023
2022
Number
Number
Number
Number
Dr Mike Adenuga (Jr), GCON *
Nil
103,259,720
103,259,720
103,259,720
Mr. Hardeep Kheterpal (Indian)
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Gupta Tajendra (India)
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Dr. Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola
541
Nil
541
541
Engr Babatunde Okuyemi
8,500
Nil
8,500
8,500
Mr Mike Jituboh
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr Ike Oraekwuotu
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Miss Abimbola Michael - Adenuga
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Ismail Salam
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr Joshua Ariyo
25,365
Nil
25,365
25,365
Mr Ademola Idowu
15,125
Nil
15,125
15,125
*Representing Conpetro Limited
There were no material changes to Directors' shareholdings within the year ended 31 December, 2023.
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
4
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
-
Contracts
For the purposes of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, none of the Directors have notified the Company of any disclosable interests in contracts involving the Company during the year.
- Directors' remuneration
The Company ensures that remuneration paid to its Directors complies with the provisions of the codes of corporate governance issued by its regulators. In compliance with the provisions of Principle 16, and the Recommended practices in Articles 16.5 - 16.14 of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 as issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company makes disclosure of remuneration paid to its directors as follows:
Remuneration package
Description
Time of payment
Basic Salary
•
Part of gross salary package for Executive
Paid monthly during
•
DirectorReflects the industry competitive salary
the financial year
package and the extent to which the Company's
objectives have been met for the financial year.
13th Month Salary
•
Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors
Paid in the last
only
month of the financial
•
Reflects the industry competitive salary package and
year
the extent to which the Company's objectives have
been met for the financial year.
Director's Fee
Paid annually immediately after the Annual General
Paid annually
Meeting ('AGM') to Non-Executive Directors only.
immediately after the
AGM
Sitting Allowances
Allowances paid to Non-Executive Directors only for
Paid after each
attending Board and Board Committee Meetings.
meeting
9. Retirement by rotation
Pursuant to Articles 92, 93 & 94 of the Company's Articles of Association, which requires one third of the Directors (excluding Executive Directors) who shall be those who have been longest in office since their last election; the following Directors: Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. (GCON), Mr. Mike Ike Oraekwuotu and Mr. Mike Jituboh who are non-executive directors, are due to retire by rotation and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election.
Summary profile of retiring directors
-
Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. (GCON) - Non Executive Director B.Sc., MBA, Honorary D. Litt
Over 35 years as an entrepreneur with interest in Petroleum Upstream, Down Stream, Telecommunications and Banking.
- Mr. Ike Oraekwuotu - Non Executive Director B.Sc., MBA
Over 41 years working experience in Banking, Telecommunication and Petroleum Downstream sectors
- Mr. Mike Jituboh - Non Executive Director B.Sc., MBA
Over 51 years working experience in telecommunication, Petroleum Upstream and Downstream sectors.
CONOIL PLCRC: 7288
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
5
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
10. Shareholding analysis
As at 31 December 2023, the range of shareholdings of the Company was as follows:
Share Range
No of Holders
Holders' %
Holders' Cum
Units
% Units
Units Cum
1 -
1,000
126,121
88.68
126,121
51,813,936
7.47
51,813,936
1,001
-
5,000
13,946
9.81
140,067
25,123,743
3.62
76,937,679
5,001
-
10,000
1,011
0.71
141,078
7,337,032
1.06
84,274,711
10,001
-
50,000
922
0.65
142,000
18,652,239
2.69
102,926,950
50,001
-
100,000
119
0.08
142,119
8,511,851
1.23
111,438,801
100,001
-
500,000
85
0.06
142,204
15,980,356
2.30
127,419,157
500,001
-
1,000,000
11
0.01
142,215
7,881,951
1.14
135,301,108
1,000,001 - 5,000,000
7
0.00
142,222
11,190,895
1.61
146,492,003
5,000,0001 - 10,000,000
2
0.00
142,224
13,626,535
1.96
160,118,538
10,000,001
-
and above
2
0.00
142,226
533,833,579
76.93
693,952,117
142,226
100.00
693,952,117
100.00
11. Major shareholding
According to the Register of members, no shareholder of the Company other than Conpetro Limited as noted below held more than 5% issued shares of the Company as at 31 December 2023.
The shares of the Company were held as follows:
2023 Number of Shares
2022 Number of Shares
%
%
Conpetro Limited
516,298,603
74.40
516,298,603
74.40
Other Shareholders
177,653,514
25.60
177,653,514
25.60
Total
693,952,117
100.00
693,952,117
100.00
12. Share capital history
Conoil Plc ("Company"), which commenced operations in 1927 under the name Shell Trading Company, was incorporated as a limited liability company in 1960 and later converted to a public limited company with an authorized share capital of N14 Million divided into ordinary shares of N2.00 each, all of which were fully issued and paid up. The shares were sub-divided into ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in 1991. The authorized share capital of the Company was increased to N350 Million divided into 700 Million ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, out of which N171.5 Million made up of 343 Million ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were issued and paid up.
Year
Authorised share capital
Issued & fully paid
Number of
Increase
Cumulative
Increase
Cumulative
shares
Consideration
N
N
N
N
1975
14,000,000
14,000,000
14,000,000
14,000,000
14,000,000
Cash
1983
42,000,000
56,000,000
28,000,000
42,000,000
42,000,000
Bonus (2:1)
1991
19,000,000
75,000,000
-
42,000,000
-
-
1991
-
75,000,000
14,000,000
56,000,000
56,000,000
Cash
1995
125,000,000
200,000,000
28,000,000
84,000,000
168,000,000
Bonus (1:2)
1996
-
200,000,000
42,000,000
126,000,000
252,000,000
Bonus (1:2)
1997
-
200,000,000
21,000,000
147,000,000
294,000,000
Bonus (1:6)
1998
-
200,000,000
24,500,000
171,500,000
343,000,000
Bonus (1:6)
2002
150,000,000
350,000,000
-
171,500,000
343,000,000
-
2003
-
578,294,117
Convertible
350,000,000
117,647,059
289,147,059
loan stock
2004
-
350,000,000
57,829,000
346,976,059
693,952,117
Bonus (1:5)
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
6
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
13. Dividend payment history
DIV No. DIV. Type
Year ended
Declaration
Dividend rate
Total amount of
Total amount of
date
per share
dividend gross
dividend net
N
N
N
12
Final
31/12/2001
21/06/2002
0.50
171,500,000.0
154,350,000.0
13
Final
31/12/2002
20/06/2003
2.00
686,000,000.0
617,400,000.0
14
Final
31/12/2003
27/08/2004
3.50
2,024,029,409.5
1,821,626,468.6
15
Final
31/12/2004
25/11/2005
2.00
1,387,904,234.0
1,249,113,810.6
16
Final
31/12/2005
27/10/2006
2.50
1,734,880,292.5
1,561,392,263.3
17
Final
31/12/2006
31/08/2007
2.75
1,908,368,321.8
1,717,531,489.6
18
Final
31/12/2007
29/08/2008
2.75
1,908,368,321.8
1,717,531,489.6
19
Final
31/12/2008
18/12/2009
1.00
693,952,117.0
624,556,905.3
20
Final
31/12/2009
22/10/2010
1.50
1,040,928,175.5
936,835,358.0
21
Final
31/12/2010
24/06/2011
2.00
1,387,904,234.0
1,249,113,810.6
22
Final
31/12/2011
30/08/2012
2.50
1,734,880,292.5
1,561,392,263.3
23
Final
31/12/2012
04/10/2013
1.00
693,952,117.0
624,556,905.3
24
Final
31/12/2013
30/09/2014
4.00
2,775,808,468.0
2,498,227,621.2
25
Final
31/12/2014
23/10/2015
1.00
693,952,117.0
624,556,905.3
26
Final
31/12/2015
28/10/2016
3.00
2,081,856,351.0
1,873,670,715.9
27
Final
31/12/2016
11/08/2017
3.10
2,151,251,562.7
1,936,126,406.4
28
Final
31/12/2017
13/07/2018
2.00
1,387,904,234.0
1,252,452,464.8
29
Final
31/12/2018
16/08/2019
2.00
1,387,904,234.0
1,251,217,929.0
30
Final
31/12/2019
23/10/2020
2.00
1,387,904,234.0
1,252,071,715.4
31
Final
31/12/2020
19/11/2021
1.50
1,040,928,175.5
936,835,358.0
32
Final
31/12/2021
28/10/2022
2.50
1,734,880,292.5
1,561,392,263.3
33
Final
31/12/2022
22/09/2023
2.50
1,734,880,292.5
1,561,392,263.3
- Property, plant and equipment
Movement in property, plant and equipment during the year are shown under Note 15 to the Accounts. Changes in the value of property, plant and equipment were due to additions and disposals as shown in Note 15. In the opinion of the Directors, the market value of the Company's properties is not lower than the value shown in the audited Financial Statements.
- Suppliers
The Company obtains its materials from overseas and local suppliers. Among its foreign and local suppliers, the major suppliers of petroleum products to the Company are - NNPC Trading Limited, Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, NECIT Nigeria Limited.
- Distribution network
The distribution of the Company's products is done through its own network of branches, numerous dealers and distributors who are spread around the country. The Company has over 300 dealers and distributors.
Some of the Company's major dealers and distributors are as follows:
S/No.
Dealer
Station
Location of station
1.
Mr Johnson Iwarere
Marina Service Station
Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.
2.
Mrs. Magret Uyokpeyi
Alapere Mega Station
3rd Axial Road, Lagos - Ibadan
Expressway, Alapere Area, Lagos.
3.
Capt. A. Adeyinka
Kilometer 10
FAAN Local Airport, Km. 10 Agege Motor
Road, Ikeja, Lagos.
4.
Mrs A.K. Fagbure
KM 4 Benin/Sapele Road
KM 4, Benin/Sapele Road Benin
Service Station
5.
Mrs Lami Ahmed
Herbert Macaulay Filling
Plot 763, Herbert Macaulay Way, CBD,
Station, Abuja
FCT, Abuja.
6.
Mr Akin Olanrewaju
Kado Mega Station, Abuja
B5, Cadastral Zone, Kado Estate, Kado,
FCT, Abuja.
7.
Mr Samuel Dixon
Iganmu Station
Old Apapa Road, by Costain Roundabout,
Iganmu, Lagos.
8.
Mr Sheyi Adebayo
Eric Moore Service Station
Eric Moore Road, Eric Moore, Surulere,
Lagos.
9.
Mrs Rewane-Fabyan
Hughes Avenue Service Station
Herbert Macaulay Way, Alagomeji, Yaba,
Lagos.
10.
Mr. Kennedy Izuagbe
Toll Gate Mega Station
Along Lagos - Ibadan Expressway, near
old Toll gate, Alausa, Lagos.
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
7
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
16. Distribution network (Continued)
S/No. Dealer
Station
Location of station
11.
Mrs C. O. Okonede
Western Avenue Service
Western Avenue, Barracks Bus Stop, Surulere, Lagos.
Station
12.
Mr. Adewale Adeleye
G.R.A Mega Station
Oba Akinjobi Road, by GRA Roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos.
13.
Mr. Tunde Thani
Lasu Service Station
KM 13, Lagos Badagry Express Way LASU
14.
Mr. Abimbola Olawale
Ikate - Lekki Mega Station
Ikate Elegushi/Lekki, Lekki - Epe Expressway, Lagos.
15.
Mr. Kadiri Yunusa
Durumi Mega Station, Abuja
B5, Cadastral Zone, Durumi District, Area 1, Durumi,
FCT, Abuja.
16.
Mr. Samuel Okorho
Lugbe Extension Mega Station
Plot 199 Cadastral Zone, Airport Road, Lugbe District,
Abuja, F.C.T.
17.
Golddust Ventures
Utako Mega Station
Utako Cadastral Zone B5, Utako District, Abuja, F.C.T.
18.
Mr. Chinedu Iroegbu
Obio Mega Station
Port Harcourt - Aba Express Way, Market Junction,
Port Harcourt City, Rivers State.
19.
A.M and Sons
Kaita Road, Service Station
Kaita Road, Katsina.
20.
A. Likoro
Sokoto Road, Service Station
Sokoto Road, Zaria.
21.
Ubolo Okpanachi
Garki Service Station
42 Festival Road, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, F.C.T.
22.
Mr. Akinyemi Omoyeni
Chevron Mega Station
Lekki - Epe, Express Way, Chevron Roundabout.
23.
Mr. Adebambo Bashorun
Ajah Mega Station
Lekki - Epe Express Way, Ajah
24.
Mr. Idon Godfrey
Kilometer 2 Service Station
FAAN Local Airport, Km. 2, Ikeja.
25.
Dr. Desmond Amegbeboh Oregun Service Station
Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun Ikeja.
26.
Mrs. Tola Aworh
Poly South Service Station
South Gate, The Polytechnic, Ibadan.
27.
Mr.Paul Nwokobia
Mile 2 Mega Station
109 Ikwerre Road, by Ikoku Junction, Port Harcourt.
28.
Hon. Andrew Momodu
Airport Road Service Station
Along Air Port Road Benin City
29.
Prince Simeon Ajibola
Ikere Filling Station Ikere Ekiti
Along Ado/Ikere Road Ikere Ekiti
30.
Alhaji Mohammed Okeji
Apo Mega Station Abuja
Apo Mechanic Village, Apo Abuja FCT
- Post balance sheet events
There were no post balance sheet events which could have had a material effect on the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 December 2023 and on the profit for the period to that date which have not been adequately provided for.
- Human resources policy
(i). Recruitment
The Company conforms with all regulatory requirements in the employment of staff, whilst also ensuring that only fit and proper persons are approved for appointment to board or top management positions. All prescribed pre-employment screening for prospective employees and other requirements for regulatory confirmation of top management and expatriates' appointments are duly implemented.
(ii). Diversity and Inclusion
The Company treats all employees, prospective employees and customers fairly and equally, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, family status, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religious belief, age, physical or mental disability, or any such factor. In the coming years, the Company seeks to increase the female representation at Board and Top Management levels respectively, subject to identification of candidates with appropriate skills. For the purpose of this statement, "Board" refers to Managing Director/ CEO, Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors while "Top Management" refers to General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager grades.
Gender Analysis
Male
Female
Total
Ratio
Permanent staff
146
17
163
8:1
Expatriates
15
0
15
15:00
Others
428
30
458
14:01
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
8
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
19. Employment and employees
(i).
Employment of physically challenged persons
The Company's operates a non-discriminatory policy in the consideration of applications for employment,
including those received from physically challenged persons. In the event where an employee becomes
physically challenged in the course of employment, where possible, the Company may arrange training to
ensure the continuous employment of such a person without subjecting him/her to any disadvantage in
his/her career development. As at 31st December 2023, there were 3 (three) physically challenged persons
in the employment of the Company.
(ii). Employees involvement
During the year, the Company maintained good relationship with its employees. To enhance communication between management and staff, management briefings were extended to all levels of staff during the year. These efforts were supplemented by regular consultative departmental / divisional meetings and in-house bulletins to keep employees informed on the state of the Company's operations.
(iii). Employees training and development
The development and training of the Company's staff continue to receive constant attention. It is the belief of the Company that the professional and technical expertise of its staff constitutes a major asset. The Company has established a Training School for Staff to initiate and foster a culture of excellence in its operations and service delivery.
(iv). Welfare
The Company operates the requisite Insurance cover for the varied cadre of its employees including Employee Compensation Act contributions for the benefits of its employees. Employees are insured against occupational and other hazards. The Company also operates a contributory pension plan in line with the Pension Reform Act 2004 (amended in 2014) as well as a terminal payment scheme for its employees.
(v). Health
The Company maintains business premises designed with a view to guaranteeing the safety and healthy living conditions of its employees and customers alike. The Company maintains well-equipped medical clinics at its head office and other major operational locations. This is complemented by medical services during and after working hours by medical retainers in locations across the country. Staff also enjoy medical insurance with negotiated bulk benefits from credible Health Maintenance Organizations under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).
(vi). Safety and environment
To enhance the health and safety of all employees, safety regulations are conspicuously displayed and enforced in all the Company's offices and installations. .Fire prevention and fire-fighting equipment are installed in strategic locations within the Company's premises.
The Company carries out safety and operations inspections on a regular basis. It also provides safety equipment in all its installation and retail outlets. In addition, safety training is provided for staff. Firefighting drills are regularly carried out to keep workers at alert in the event of a fire outbreak. The Company lays emphasis on industrial hygiene, and inspection, and provides good sanitary facilities for its employees. The Company ensures non-pollution of the environment within its areas of operation.
20. Compliance with the code of corporate governance
Conoil Plc ("the Company") is committed to carry on its operations in a fair, honest and transparent manner in compliance with a high level of professional ethics, and international best practice and procedure in Corporate Governance. With the goal to deliver greater shareholder value, the Company has continued to subject its operations to the high standards of corporate governance, which is an essential foundation for sustainable corporate success. We are dedicated to uphold the creed and principles of good Corporate Governance in all our operations which is the bedrock of the public trust and confidence reposed in us by shareholders, business partners, employees and the financial markets; and the key to our continued long-term success.
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations. Conoil Plc complies with the provisions of the Code of Best Practices on Corporate Governance in Nigeria and the requirements of the current Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018. The Company adopts a responsible approach in its activities by maintaining a high standard of openness and accountability while also taking into consideration the interest of stakeholders.
CONOIL PLC
2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RC: 7288
9
