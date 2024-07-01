FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Contents

Page

Corporate information

2

Results at a glance

3

Report of the directors

4

Statement of directors' responsibilities

19

Board performance evaluation report

20

Certification of financial statements

21

Statement of securities trading policy

22

Statement of free float rules status

23

Management's annual assessment of/and report on Internal Control Financial Reporting

24

Certification of management's assessment on Internal Control Financial Reporting

25

Report of the audit committee

26

Report of the independent auditors

27 - 29

Independent practitioner's report

30 - 31

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

32

Statement of financial position

33

Statement of changes in equity

34

Statement of cashflows

35

Notes to the financial statements

36

Statement of value added

73

Five year financial summary

74

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

1

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jr), GCON

-

Chairman

Mr. Kheterpal Hardeep Singh

-

Managing Director

-

Resigned 24th Nov. 2023

Mr. Gupta Tajendra

-

Managing Director

-

Appointed 24th Nov. 2023

Mr. Ike Oraekwuotu

-

Acting MD

-

With effect from 6th April 2024

Dr. Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola

-

Director

Mr. Mike Jituboh

-

Director

Engr Babatunde Okuyemi

-

Director

Mr. Joshua Ariyo

-

Director

Mr. Ademola Idowu

-

Director

Miss Abimbola Michael - Adenuga

-

Executive Director

Mr. Salam Ajani Ismail

-

Executive Director, Finance

Company Secretary:

Mr. David Lanre-Leke

RC Number:

7288

Registered Office:

Bull Plaza

38/39 Marina

Lagos

www.conoilplc.com

Auditors:

Nexia Agbo Abel & Co

43 Anthony Enahoro Street

Utako

FCT Abuja.

www.nexianigeria.com

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars Limited

213 Herbert Macaulay Way

Adekunle

Yaba

Lagos

www.meristemregistrars.com

Principal Bankers:

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

2

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2023

2022

%

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

201,387,053

131,422,272

53.2

Profit before taxation

12,277,265

6,134,762

100.1

Taxation

(2,409,026)

(1,177,036)

104.7

Profit for the year

9,868,239

4,957,726

99.0

Retained earnings

28,973,828

20,840,469

39.0

Share capital

346,976

346,976

-

Shareholders' funds

33,145,573

25,012,214

32.5

Per share data

Earnings per share (kobo)

1,422

714

99.0

Dividend per share (kobo)

250

250

-

Net assets per share (kobo)

4,776

3,604

32.5

Stock exchange quotation at 31 December (naira)

83.9

26.5

216.6

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

3

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

The Directors of Conoil Plc are pleased to present their report on the affairs of the Company, together with the audited financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

  1. Legal status
    Conoil Plc (formerly National Oil and Chemical Marketing Plc) was incorporated in 1960 as a private limited liability company - Shell Nigeria Limited. In April 1975, the Federal Government of Nigeria acquired 60% shares of the Company through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Company became known as National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company (NOLCHEM). The Company was later converted to a public company and in the year 2000, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) bought 40% issued ordinary shares of the Company held by Shell Company of Nigeria (UK) Limited. After the privatization of the Company, Conpetro Limited acquired 60% of the issued shares of the Company. As a result of a rights offering by the Company in 2002, Conpetro Limited now holds 74.4% of the issued capital while members of the Nigerian public hold the remaining 25.6% stake in the Company. The Company's name was formally changed from National Oil and Chemical Marketing Plc to Conoil Plc on 14 January, 2003.
  2. Principal activities
    The principal activities of the Company are the marketing of refined petroleum products, manufacturing and marketing of lubricants, household and liquefied petroleum gas for domestic and industrial use.
  3. Results for the year

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2023

2022

%

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

201,387,053

131,422,272

53.2

Profit before tax

12,277,265

6,134,762

100.1

Profit after tax

9,868,239

4,957,726

99.0

Proposed dividend

1,734,880

1,734,880

-

Share capital

346,976

346,976

-

Shareholders fund

33,145,573

25,012,214

32.5

  1. Dividends
    The Directors recommend the payment of a dividend of 350 kobo per share on the results for the year 2023.
  2. Changes on the Board of Directors
    The names of the Directors that served during the year are as listed on page 2
    In the course of the financial year ended December 31, 2023, there were no changes in the Board of Directors of Conoil Plc.
  3. Directors' interest in shares
    The Directors who held office during the year, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Group is as follows:

Directors

Total

Total

Direct

Indirect

2023

2022

Number

Number

Number

Number

Dr Mike Adenuga (Jr), GCON *

Nil

103,259,720

103,259,720

103,259,720

Mr. Hardeep Kheterpal (Indian)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. Gupta Tajendra (India)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Dr. Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola

541

Nil

541

541

Engr Babatunde Okuyemi

8,500

Nil

8,500

8,500

Mr Mike Jituboh

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr Ike Oraekwuotu

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Miss Abimbola Michael - Adenuga

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. Ismail Salam

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr Joshua Ariyo

25,365

Nil

25,365

25,365

Mr Ademola Idowu

15,125

Nil

15,125

15,125

*Representing Conpetro Limited

There were no material changes to Directors' shareholdings within the year ended 31 December, 2023.

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

4

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

  1. Contracts
    For the purposes of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, none of the Directors have notified the Company of any disclosable interests in contracts involving the Company during the year.
  2. Directors' remuneration
    The Company ensures that remuneration paid to its Directors complies with the provisions of the codes of corporate governance issued by its regulators. In compliance with the provisions of Principle 16, and the Recommended practices in Articles 16.5 - 16.14 of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 as issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company makes disclosure of remuneration paid to its directors as follows:

Remuneration package

Description

Time of payment

Basic Salary

Part of gross salary package for Executive

Paid monthly during

DirectorReflects the industry competitive salary

the financial year

package and the extent to which the Company's

objectives have been met for the financial year.

13th Month Salary

Part of gross salary package for Executive Directors

Paid in the last

only

month of the financial

Reflects the industry competitive salary package and

year

the extent to which the Company's objectives have

been met for the financial year.

Director's Fee

Paid annually immediately after the Annual General

Paid annually

Meeting ('AGM') to Non-Executive Directors only.

immediately after the

AGM

Sitting Allowances

Allowances paid to Non-Executive Directors only for

Paid after each

attending Board and Board Committee Meetings.

meeting

9. Retirement by rotation

Pursuant to Articles 92, 93 & 94 of the Company's Articles of Association, which requires one third of the Directors (excluding Executive Directors) who shall be those who have been longest in office since their last election; the following Directors: Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. (GCON), Mr. Mike Ike Oraekwuotu and Mr. Mike Jituboh who are non-executive directors, are due to retire by rotation and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election.

Summary profile of retiring directors

  1. Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. (GCON) - Non Executive Director B.Sc., MBA, Honorary D. Litt
    Over 35 years as an entrepreneur with interest in Petroleum Upstream, Down Stream, Telecommunications and Banking.
  1. Mr. Ike Oraekwuotu - Non Executive Director B.Sc., MBA
    Over 41 years working experience in Banking, Telecommunication and Petroleum Downstream sectors
  1. Mr. Mike Jituboh - Non Executive Director B.Sc., MBA
    Over 51 years working experience in telecommunication, Petroleum Upstream and Downstream sectors.

CONOIL PLCRC: 7288

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

5

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

10. Shareholding analysis

As at 31 December 2023, the range of shareholdings of the Company was as follows:

Share Range

No of Holders

Holders' %

Holders' Cum

Units

% Units

Units Cum

1 -

1,000

126,121

88.68

126,121

51,813,936

7.47

51,813,936

1,001

-

5,000

13,946

9.81

140,067

25,123,743

3.62

76,937,679

5,001

-

10,000

1,011

0.71

141,078

7,337,032

1.06

84,274,711

10,001

-

50,000

922

0.65

142,000

18,652,239

2.69

102,926,950

50,001

-

100,000

119

0.08

142,119

8,511,851

1.23

111,438,801

100,001

-

500,000

85

0.06

142,204

15,980,356

2.30

127,419,157

500,001

-

1,000,000

11

0.01

142,215

7,881,951

1.14

135,301,108

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

7

0.00

142,222

11,190,895

1.61

146,492,003

5,000,0001 - 10,000,000

2

0.00

142,224

13,626,535

1.96

160,118,538

10,000,001

-

and above

2

0.00

142,226

533,833,579

76.93

693,952,117

142,226

100.00

693,952,117

100.00

11. Major shareholding

According to the Register of members, no shareholder of the Company other than Conpetro Limited as noted below held more than 5% issued shares of the Company as at 31 December 2023.

The shares of the Company were held as follows:

2023 Number of Shares

2022 Number of Shares

%

%

Conpetro Limited

516,298,603

74.40

516,298,603

74.40

Other Shareholders

177,653,514

25.60

177,653,514

25.60

Total

693,952,117

100.00

693,952,117

100.00

12. Share capital history

Conoil Plc ("Company"), which commenced operations in 1927 under the name Shell Trading Company, was incorporated as a limited liability company in 1960 and later converted to a public limited company with an authorized share capital of N14 Million divided into ordinary shares of N2.00 each, all of which were fully issued and paid up. The shares were sub-divided into ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in 1991. The authorized share capital of the Company was increased to N350 Million divided into 700 Million ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, out of which N171.5 Million made up of 343 Million ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were issued and paid up.

Year

Authorised share capital

Issued & fully paid

Number of

Increase

Cumulative

Increase

Cumulative

shares

Consideration

N

N

N

N

1975

14,000,000

14,000,000

14,000,000

14,000,000

14,000,000

Cash

1983

42,000,000

56,000,000

28,000,000

42,000,000

42,000,000

Bonus (2:1)

1991

19,000,000

75,000,000

-

42,000,000

-

-

1991

-

75,000,000

14,000,000

56,000,000

56,000,000

Cash

1995

125,000,000

200,000,000

28,000,000

84,000,000

168,000,000

Bonus (1:2)

1996

-

200,000,000

42,000,000

126,000,000

252,000,000

Bonus (1:2)

1997

-

200,000,000

21,000,000

147,000,000

294,000,000

Bonus (1:6)

1998

-

200,000,000

24,500,000

171,500,000

343,000,000

Bonus (1:6)

2002

150,000,000

350,000,000

-

171,500,000

343,000,000

-

2003

-

578,294,117

Convertible

350,000,000

117,647,059

289,147,059

loan stock

2004

-

350,000,000

57,829,000

346,976,059

693,952,117

Bonus (1:5)

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

6

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

13. Dividend payment history

DIV No. DIV. Type

Year ended

Declaration

Dividend rate

Total amount of

Total amount of

date

per share

dividend gross

dividend net

N

N

N

12

Final

31/12/2001

21/06/2002

0.50

171,500,000.0

154,350,000.0

13

Final

31/12/2002

20/06/2003

2.00

686,000,000.0

617,400,000.0

14

Final

31/12/2003

27/08/2004

3.50

2,024,029,409.5

1,821,626,468.6

15

Final

31/12/2004

25/11/2005

2.00

1,387,904,234.0

1,249,113,810.6

16

Final

31/12/2005

27/10/2006

2.50

1,734,880,292.5

1,561,392,263.3

17

Final

31/12/2006

31/08/2007

2.75

1,908,368,321.8

1,717,531,489.6

18

Final

31/12/2007

29/08/2008

2.75

1,908,368,321.8

1,717,531,489.6

19

Final

31/12/2008

18/12/2009

1.00

693,952,117.0

624,556,905.3

20

Final

31/12/2009

22/10/2010

1.50

1,040,928,175.5

936,835,358.0

21

Final

31/12/2010

24/06/2011

2.00

1,387,904,234.0

1,249,113,810.6

22

Final

31/12/2011

30/08/2012

2.50

1,734,880,292.5

1,561,392,263.3

23

Final

31/12/2012

04/10/2013

1.00

693,952,117.0

624,556,905.3

24

Final

31/12/2013

30/09/2014

4.00

2,775,808,468.0

2,498,227,621.2

25

Final

31/12/2014

23/10/2015

1.00

693,952,117.0

624,556,905.3

26

Final

31/12/2015

28/10/2016

3.00

2,081,856,351.0

1,873,670,715.9

27

Final

31/12/2016

11/08/2017

3.10

2,151,251,562.7

1,936,126,406.4

28

Final

31/12/2017

13/07/2018

2.00

1,387,904,234.0

1,252,452,464.8

29

Final

31/12/2018

16/08/2019

2.00

1,387,904,234.0

1,251,217,929.0

30

Final

31/12/2019

23/10/2020

2.00

1,387,904,234.0

1,252,071,715.4

31

Final

31/12/2020

19/11/2021

1.50

1,040,928,175.5

936,835,358.0

32

Final

31/12/2021

28/10/2022

2.50

1,734,880,292.5

1,561,392,263.3

33

Final

31/12/2022

22/09/2023

2.50

1,734,880,292.5

1,561,392,263.3

  1. Property, plant and equipment
    Movement in property, plant and equipment during the year are shown under Note 15 to the Accounts. Changes in the value of property, plant and equipment were due to additions and disposals as shown in Note 15. In the opinion of the Directors, the market value of the Company's properties is not lower than the value shown in the audited Financial Statements.
  2. Suppliers
    The Company obtains its materials from overseas and local suppliers. Among its foreign and local suppliers, the major suppliers of petroleum products to the Company are - NNPC Trading Limited, Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, NECIT Nigeria Limited.
  3. Distribution network
    The distribution of the Company's products is done through its own network of branches, numerous dealers and distributors who are spread around the country. The Company has over 300 dealers and distributors.
    Some of the Company's major dealers and distributors are as follows:

S/No.

Dealer

Station

Location of station

1.

Mr Johnson Iwarere

Marina Service Station

Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.

2.

Mrs. Magret Uyokpeyi

Alapere Mega Station

3rd Axial Road, Lagos - Ibadan

Expressway, Alapere Area, Lagos.

3.

Capt. A. Adeyinka

Kilometer 10

FAAN Local Airport, Km. 10 Agege Motor

Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

4.

Mrs A.K. Fagbure

KM 4 Benin/Sapele Road

KM 4, Benin/Sapele Road Benin

Service Station

5.

Mrs Lami Ahmed

Herbert Macaulay Filling

Plot 763, Herbert Macaulay Way, CBD,

Station, Abuja

FCT, Abuja.

6.

Mr Akin Olanrewaju

Kado Mega Station, Abuja

B5, Cadastral Zone, Kado Estate, Kado,

FCT, Abuja.

7.

Mr Samuel Dixon

Iganmu Station

Old Apapa Road, by Costain Roundabout,

Iganmu, Lagos.

8.

Mr Sheyi Adebayo

Eric Moore Service Station

Eric Moore Road, Eric Moore, Surulere,

Lagos.

9.

Mrs Rewane-Fabyan

Hughes Avenue Service Station

Herbert Macaulay Way, Alagomeji, Yaba,

Lagos.

10.

Mr. Kennedy Izuagbe

Toll Gate Mega Station

Along Lagos - Ibadan Expressway, near

old Toll gate, Alausa, Lagos.

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

7

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

16. Distribution network (Continued)

S/No. Dealer

Station

Location of station

11.

Mrs C. O. Okonede

Western Avenue Service

Western Avenue, Barracks Bus Stop, Surulere, Lagos.

Station

12.

Mr. Adewale Adeleye

G.R.A Mega Station

Oba Akinjobi Road, by GRA Roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos.

13.

Mr. Tunde Thani

Lasu Service Station

KM 13, Lagos Badagry Express Way LASU

14.

Mr. Abimbola Olawale

Ikate - Lekki Mega Station

Ikate Elegushi/Lekki, Lekki - Epe Expressway, Lagos.

15.

Mr. Kadiri Yunusa

Durumi Mega Station, Abuja

B5, Cadastral Zone, Durumi District, Area 1, Durumi,

FCT, Abuja.

16.

Mr. Samuel Okorho

Lugbe Extension Mega Station

Plot 199 Cadastral Zone, Airport Road, Lugbe District,

Abuja, F.C.T.

17.

Golddust Ventures

Utako Mega Station

Utako Cadastral Zone B5, Utako District, Abuja, F.C.T.

18.

Mr. Chinedu Iroegbu

Obio Mega Station

Port Harcourt - Aba Express Way, Market Junction,

Port Harcourt City, Rivers State.

19.

A.M and Sons

Kaita Road, Service Station

Kaita Road, Katsina.

20.

A. Likoro

Sokoto Road, Service Station

Sokoto Road, Zaria.

21.

Ubolo Okpanachi

Garki Service Station

42 Festival Road, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, F.C.T.

22.

Mr. Akinyemi Omoyeni

Chevron Mega Station

Lekki - Epe, Express Way, Chevron Roundabout.

23.

Mr. Adebambo Bashorun

Ajah Mega Station

Lekki - Epe Express Way, Ajah

24.

Mr. Idon Godfrey

Kilometer 2 Service Station

FAAN Local Airport, Km. 2, Ikeja.

25.

Dr. Desmond Amegbeboh Oregun Service Station

Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun Ikeja.

26.

Mrs. Tola Aworh

Poly South Service Station

South Gate, The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

27.

Mr.Paul Nwokobia

Mile 2 Mega Station

109 Ikwerre Road, by Ikoku Junction, Port Harcourt.

28.

Hon. Andrew Momodu

Airport Road Service Station

Along Air Port Road Benin City

29.

Prince Simeon Ajibola

Ikere Filling Station Ikere Ekiti

Along Ado/Ikere Road Ikere Ekiti

30.

Alhaji Mohammed Okeji

Apo Mega Station Abuja

Apo Mechanic Village, Apo Abuja FCT

  1. Post balance sheet events
    There were no post balance sheet events which could have had a material effect on the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 December 2023 and on the profit for the period to that date which have not been adequately provided for.
  2. Human resources policy
    (i). Recruitment
    The Company conforms with all regulatory requirements in the employment of staff, whilst also ensuring that only fit and proper persons are approved for appointment to board or top management positions. All prescribed pre-employment screening for prospective employees and other requirements for regulatory confirmation of top management and expatriates' appointments are duly implemented.
    (ii). Diversity and Inclusion
    The Company treats all employees, prospective employees and customers fairly and equally, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, family status, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religious belief, age, physical or mental disability, or any such factor. In the coming years, the Company seeks to increase the female representation at Board and Top Management levels respectively, subject to identification of candidates with appropriate skills. For the purpose of this statement, "Board" refers to Managing Director/ CEO, Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors while "Top Management" refers to General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager grades.

Gender Analysis

Male

Female

Total

Ratio

Permanent staff

146

17

163

8:1

Expatriates

15

0

15

15:00

Others

428

30

458

14:01

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

8

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

19. Employment and employees

(i).

Employment of physically challenged persons

The Company's operates a non-discriminatory policy in the consideration of applications for employment,

including those received from physically challenged persons. In the event where an employee becomes

physically challenged in the course of employment, where possible, the Company may arrange training to

ensure the continuous employment of such a person without subjecting him/her to any disadvantage in

his/her career development. As at 31st December 2023, there were 3 (three) physically challenged persons

in the employment of the Company.

(ii). Employees involvement

During the year, the Company maintained good relationship with its employees. To enhance communication between management and staff, management briefings were extended to all levels of staff during the year. These efforts were supplemented by regular consultative departmental / divisional meetings and in-house bulletins to keep employees informed on the state of the Company's operations.

(iii). Employees training and development

The development and training of the Company's staff continue to receive constant attention. It is the belief of the Company that the professional and technical expertise of its staff constitutes a major asset. The Company has established a Training School for Staff to initiate and foster a culture of excellence in its operations and service delivery.

(iv). Welfare

The Company operates the requisite Insurance cover for the varied cadre of its employees including Employee Compensation Act contributions for the benefits of its employees. Employees are insured against occupational and other hazards. The Company also operates a contributory pension plan in line with the Pension Reform Act 2004 (amended in 2014) as well as a terminal payment scheme for its employees.

(v). Health

The Company maintains business premises designed with a view to guaranteeing the safety and healthy living conditions of its employees and customers alike. The Company maintains well-equipped medical clinics at its head office and other major operational locations. This is complemented by medical services during and after working hours by medical retainers in locations across the country. Staff also enjoy medical insurance with negotiated bulk benefits from credible Health Maintenance Organizations under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

(vi). Safety and environment

To enhance the health and safety of all employees, safety regulations are conspicuously displayed and enforced in all the Company's offices and installations. .Fire prevention and fire-fighting equipment are installed in strategic locations within the Company's premises.

The Company carries out safety and operations inspections on a regular basis. It also provides safety equipment in all its installation and retail outlets. In addition, safety training is provided for staff. Firefighting drills are regularly carried out to keep workers at alert in the event of a fire outbreak. The Company lays emphasis on industrial hygiene, and inspection, and provides good sanitary facilities for its employees. The Company ensures non-pollution of the environment within its areas of operation.

20. Compliance with the code of corporate governance

Conoil Plc ("the Company") is committed to carry on its operations in a fair, honest and transparent manner in compliance with a high level of professional ethics, and international best practice and procedure in Corporate Governance. With the goal to deliver greater shareholder value, the Company has continued to subject its operations to the high standards of corporate governance, which is an essential foundation for sustainable corporate success. We are dedicated to uphold the creed and principles of good Corporate Governance in all our operations which is the bedrock of the public trust and confidence reposed in us by shareholders, business partners, employees and the financial markets; and the key to our continued long-term success.

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations. Conoil Plc complies with the provisions of the Code of Best Practices on Corporate Governance in Nigeria and the requirements of the current Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018. The Company adopts a responsible approach in its activities by maintaining a high standard of openness and accountability while also taking into consideration the interest of stakeholders.

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

9

