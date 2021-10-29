CONOIL PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

The Directors of Conoil Plc ("the Company") are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 30 September 2021, and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the period ended, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:

properly selecting and applying accounting policies;

presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the

Company's financial position and financial performance; and making an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern

The Directors are responsible for:

designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the Company;

maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company, and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements of the Company comply with IFRS;

maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with the legislation of Nigeria and IFRS;

taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Company; and

preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

Going Concern

The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

The financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30 September 2021 were approved by the Directors on October 28, 2021

On behalf of the Directors of the Company