CONOIL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
9
Statement of financial position
10
Statement of changes in equity
11
Statement of cashflows
12
Notes to the financial statements
13-49
Statement of value added
50
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jr), GCON
-
Chairman
Mr. Kheterpal Hardeep Singh
-
Managing Director
Dr. Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola
-
Director
Mr. Mike Jituboh
-
Director
Mr. Ike Oraekwuotu
-
Director
Engr Babatunde Okuyemi
-
Director
Mr. Joshua Ariyo
-
Director
Mr. Ademola Idowu
-
Director
Miss Abimbola Michael - Adenuga
-
Executive Director
Mr. Salam Ajani Ismail
-
Executive Director
Company Secretary:
Mr. Conrad Eberemu
RC Number:
7288
Registered Office:
Bull Plaza
38/39 Marina
Lagos
www.conoilplc.com
Auditors:
Nexia Agbo Abel & Co
43 Anthony Enahoro Street
Utako
FCT Abuja.
www.nexianigeria.com
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars Limited
213 Herbert Macaulay Way
Adekunle
Yaba
Lagos
www.meristemregistrars.com
Bankers:
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
March
March
2023
2022
%
N'000
N'000
Change
Revenue
34,967,564
26,148,587
33.7
Profit before taxation
3,692,866
742,963
397.0
Taxation
(683,181)
(185,741)
267.8
Profit for the year
3,009,685
557,222
440.1
Retained earnings
23,850,154
18,174,844
31.2
Share capital
346,976
346,976
-
Shareholders' funds
28,021,899
22,346,589
25.4
Per share data
Earnings per share (kobo)
434
80
440.1
Dividend per share (kobo)
-
-
#DIV/0!
Net assets per share (kobo)
4,038
3,220
25.4
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
In conformity with the provisions of Section 377 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements which give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. In doing so, they ensure that:
In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:
Proper accounting records are maintained;
Applicable accounting standards are complied with;
Suitable accounting policies are adopted and consistently applied;
Judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent;
He going concern basis is used, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business; and
Internal control procedures are instituted which, as far as is reasonably possible, safeguards the assets
and also prevents and detects fraud and other irregularities.
Going Concern
The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.
The financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 were approved by the Directors on 18 April 2023.
On behalf of the Directors of the Company
Mr. Salam Ismail Ajani
Dr. M. Ebietsuwa Omatsola
Mr. Kheterpal Hardeep Singh
Finance Director
Director
Managing Director
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018798
FRC/2013/COMEG/00000003735
FRC/2018/NIM/00000018841
