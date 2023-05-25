CONOIL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

In conformity with the provisions of Section 377 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements which give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. In doing so, they ensure that:

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:

Proper accounting records are maintained;

Applicable accounting standards are complied with;

Suitable accounting policies are adopted and consistently applied;

Judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent;

He going concern basis is used, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business; and

Internal control procedures are instituted which, as far as is reasonably possible, safeguards the assets

Internal control procedures are instituted which, as far as is reasonably possible, safeguards the assets and also prevents and detects fraud and other irregularities.

Going Concern

The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

The financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 were approved by the Directors on 18 April 2023.

On behalf of the Directors of the Company

Mr. Salam Ismail Ajani Dr. M. Ebietsuwa Omatsola Mr. Kheterpal Hardeep Singh Finance Director Director Managing Director FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018798 FRC/2013/COMEG/00000003735 FRC/2018/NIM/00000018841