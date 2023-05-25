Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Conoil Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONOIL   NGCONOIL0003

CONOIL PLC

(CONOIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-23
48.40 NGN    0.00%
11:00aConoil : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
01/30Conoil Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Conoil : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONOIL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

05/25/2023 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2023

.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Contents

Page

Corporate information

3

Results at a glance

4

Statement of directors' responsibilities

5

Statement of directors' certification

6

Statement of securities trading policy

7

Statement of free trade rules status

8

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

9

Statement of financial position

10

Statement of changes in equity

11

Statement of cashflows

12

Notes to the financial statements

13-49

Statement of value added

50

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

2

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

Dr. Mike Adenuga (Jr), GCON

-

Chairman

Mr. Kheterpal Hardeep Singh

-

Managing Director

Dr. Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola

-

Director

Mr. Mike Jituboh

-

Director

Mr. Ike Oraekwuotu

-

Director

Engr Babatunde Okuyemi

-

Director

Mr. Joshua Ariyo

-

Director

Mr. Ademola Idowu

-

Director

Miss Abimbola Michael - Adenuga

-

Executive Director

Mr. Salam Ajani Ismail

-

Executive Director

Company Secretary:

Mr. Conrad Eberemu

RC Number:

7288

Registered Office:

Bull Plaza

38/39 Marina

Lagos

www.conoilplc.com

Auditors:

Nexia Agbo Abel & Co

43 Anthony Enahoro Street

Utako

FCT Abuja.

www.nexianigeria.com

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars Limited

213 Herbert Macaulay Way

Adekunle

Yaba

Lagos

www.meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

3

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

March

March

2023

2022

%

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

34,967,564

26,148,587

33.7

Profit before taxation

3,692,866

742,963

397.0

Taxation

(683,181)

(185,741)

267.8

Profit for the year

3,009,685

557,222

440.1

Retained earnings

23,850,154

18,174,844

31.2

Share capital

346,976

346,976

-

Shareholders' funds

28,021,899

22,346,589

25.4

Per share data

Earnings per share (kobo)

434

80

440.1

Dividend per share (kobo)

-

-

#DIV/0!

Net assets per share (kobo)

4,038

3,220

25.4

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

4

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

In conformity with the provisions of Section 377 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements which give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. In doing so, they ensure that:

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:

  • Proper accounting records are maintained;
  • Applicable accounting standards are complied with;
  • Suitable accounting policies are adopted and consistently applied;
  • Judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent;
  • He going concern basis is used, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business; and
    Internal control procedures are instituted which, as far as is reasonably possible, safeguards the assets
  • and also prevents and detects fraud and other irregularities.

Going Concern

The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

The financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 were approved by the Directors on 18 April 2023.

On behalf of the Directors of the Company

Mr. Salam Ismail Ajani

Dr. M. Ebietsuwa Omatsola

Mr. Kheterpal Hardeep Singh

Finance Director

Director

Managing Director

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018798

FRC/2013/COMEG/00000003735

FRC/2018/NIM/00000018841

CONOIL PLC

2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RC: 7288

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Conoil plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 14:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONOIL PLC
11:00aConoil : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
01/30Conoil Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Conoil : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/20NNPCL Now Sells Petrol At N194/Litre As Scarcity Bites Harder
AQ
2022Conoil Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Conoil : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Conoil Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
2022Conoil : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022CONOIL PLC : Half-year report
CO
2022Nigerian Stocks Close Flat Amid Drop in Transaction Volume
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 274 M 274 M
Net income 2021 3 083 M 6,66 M 6,66 M
Net Debt 2021 692 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,95x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 33 587 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart CONOIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Conoil Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,40 NGN
Average target price 25,95 NGN
Spread / Average Target -46,4%
Managers and Directors
Kheterpal Hardeep Singh Managing Director & Director
Salam Ismail Ajani Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael Adenuga Chairman
Moses Ebietsuwa Omatsola Non-Executive Director
Michael Jituboh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOIL PLC82.64%73
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-11.34%7 319
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-2.87%4 834
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C. ("WOQOD")-8.75%4 474
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED19.05%3 272
RUBIS3.98%2 832
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer