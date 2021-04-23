Log in
    CQR   CA2082872011

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED

(CQR)
  Report
Conquest Resources : Q4

04/23/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

INDEX

PAGE

Independent Auditor's Report

1

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

5

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

8 - 25

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Conquest Resources Limited

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Conquest Resources Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020 and 2019 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Page 1

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Page 2

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner of the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Glen McFarland.

McGovern Hurley LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Licensed Public Accountants

Toronto, Ontario

April 20, 2021

Page 3

Disclaimer

Conquest Resources Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,70 M -3,76 M -3,76 M
Net cash 2020 5,20 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,8 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Obradovich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danesh Kumar Varma Chief Financial Officer
John Francis Kearney Chairman
Gerald J. Gauthier Independent Director
Peter Clive Palframan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED-24.32%15
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.70%52 581
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.48%39 832
POLYUS3.33%27 894
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.87%19 311
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.09%18 043
