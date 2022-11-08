Indonesia awards 2 oil and gas blocks to Conrad Asia Energy

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia awarded two oil and
gas exploration blocks located off northern Sumatra coast to
Conrad Asia Energy on Tuesday, a senior energy ministry
official said, the first awarded this year.
The two blocks have total estimated resources of 2.2 billion
barrels of oil (BBO) and 13.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.
Conrad has agreed to a geological and geophysical survey, 3D
seismic acquisition and an exploratory well in the first three
years, with an investment of $30 million, said the ministry's
director general of oil and gas, Tutuka Ariadji.
Once a member of OPEC, Indonesia become a net importer of
oil in early 2000s as production dwindled. It is targeting
reaching 1 million barrels per day of oil lifting by 2030.
In the January-September this year, Indonesia's oil lifting
stood at 610,100 bpd, below a target of 703,000 bpd.
The blocks awarded on Tuesday were among five offered in
tenders launched in July. Authorities were still processing bids
for the three other blocks.
Indonesia also launched a bidding round for two oil and gas
working areas on Tuesday under a direct offer process, he added.
Those are the Jabung Tengah working area on Sumatra island,
an exploration block with estimated resources of 200 million
barrels of oil, and Paus block in offshore East Natuna Sea with
estimated resources of 2.5 TCF of gas.
