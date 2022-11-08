Advanced search
    CRD   AU0000240970

CONRAD ASIA ENERGY LTD.

(CRD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:41 2022-11-07 pm EST
1.380 AUD   -1.43%
01:37aIndonesia awards 2 oil and gas blocks to Conrad Asia Energy
RE
10/25Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/21Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of AUD 45.000002 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesia awards 2 oil and gas blocks to Conrad Asia Energy

11/08/2022 | 01:37am EST
JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia awarded two oil and gas exploration blocks located off northern Sumatra coast to Conrad Asia Energy on Tuesday, a senior energy ministry official said, the first awarded this year.

The two blocks have total estimated resources of 2.2 billion barrels of oil (BBO) and 13.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.

Conrad has agreed to a geological and geophysical survey, 3D seismic acquisition and an exploratory well in the first three years, with an investment of $30 million, said the ministry's director general of oil and gas, Tutuka Ariadji.

Once a member of OPEC, Indonesia become a net importer of oil in early 2000s as production dwindled. It is targeting reaching 1 million barrels per day of oil lifting by 2030.

In the January-September this year, Indonesia's oil lifting stood at 610,100 bpd, below a target of 703,000 bpd.

The blocks awarded on Tuesday were among five offered in tenders launched in July. Authorities were still processing bids for the three other blocks.

Indonesia also launched a bidding round for two oil and gas working areas on Tuesday under a direct offer process, he added.

Those are the Jabung Tengah working area on Sumatra island, an exploration block with estimated resources of 200 million barrels of oil, and Paus block in offshore East Natuna Sea with estimated resources of 2.5 TCF of gas. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Editing by Fransiska Nangoy and Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.22% 97.67 Delayed Quote.26.55%
CONRAD ASIA ENERGY LTD. -1.43% 1.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.41% 91.513 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,19 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart CONRAD ASIA ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miltos Xynogalas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Patricia Lee Head-Finance
Peter Robert Botten Non-Executive Chairman
David Johnson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Brest Independent Non-Executive Director
