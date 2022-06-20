Log in
    CNRD   US2083051027

CONRAD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CNRD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:47 2022-06-17 pm EDT
16.09 USD   -2.48%
04:05pConrad Industries Announces Great Lakes Exercise of Option to Build Second 6,500- cubic-yard-capacity Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge
PR
05/16Conrad Industries Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Backlog
PR
03/31Conrad Industries Announces 2021 Results and Backlog
PR
Conrad Industries Announces Great Lakes Exercise of Option to Build Second 6,500- cubic-yard-capacity Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge

06/20/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
MORGAN CITY, La., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced today that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes") has exercised its contract option to build a second 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge with its subsidiary, Conrad Shipyard, LLC. The dredge will be constructed at the Deepwater South shipyard in Amelia, LA, with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2025. 

Johnny Conrad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Great Lakes has been a valued customer of Conrad for decades. Over the years, we have developed a great working relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared focus on quality and safety."

Conrad continued, "The dredge market has always been a key focus for Conrad, and we have extended our design portfolio and increased our product development resources to help meet our customers' needs across the dredge market product categories. We look forward to working with the Great Lakes team to safely deliver yet another vessel to serve the US dredging market."

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

For Information Contact:
Cecil Hernandez (985) 702-0195
CAHernandez@ConradIndustries.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conrad-industries-announces-great-lakes-exercise-of-option-to-build-second-6-500--cubic-yard-capacity-trailing-suction-hopper-dredge-301571355.html

SOURCE Conrad Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
