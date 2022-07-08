Conrad Industries : Proxy Statement

We look forward to seeing you on August 9, 2022.

We encourage you to read the Notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card so that you may be informed about the business to come before the meeting. Your participation in our business is important, regardless of the number of shares that you hold. To ensure your representation at the meeting, please promptly sign and return the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

You are cordially invited to attend our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at our corporate offices, 1100 Brashear Avenue, Suite 200, Morgan City, Louisiana. A Notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are enclosed with this letter.

CONRAD INDUSTRIES, INC.

1100 Brashear Avenue

Suite 200

Morgan City, Louisiana 70380-0790

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD AUGUST 9, 2022

To our Stockholders:

When and Where. Our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at our corporate offices, 1100 Brashear Avenue, Suite 200, Morgan City, Louisiana.

Record Date. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2022 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Purpose of the Meeting. The Annual Meeting has been called for the following purposes:

To elect two Class III directors, to serve for a three-year term until our 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified; and

three-year term until our 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified; and To consider and act upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments thereof.

You will find more information on the nominees for director in the proxy statement. You will find further instructions on how to vote beginning on page 2 of the proxy statement.

This proxy statement and our Annual Report to Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available at https://materials.proxyvote.com/208305. We do not use "cookies" or other software that identifies visitors accessing these materials on the website.

Your Vote Counts! It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether you plan to attend. This will ensure the presence of a quorum at the meeting. Please complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it in the envelope provided as promptly as possible, even if you intend to be present at the meeting. You may revoke your proxy at any time before it is voted.

By Order of our Board of Directors,

/s/ Cecil A. Hernandez

Cecil A. Hernandez

Secretary

Morgan City, Louisiana

July 8, 2022