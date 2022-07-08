Log in
CONRAD INDUSTRIES : Proxy Statement
PU
CONRAD INDUSTRIES : Supplemental Disclosure - Executive Officer Change
PU
Conrad Industries Announces Great Lakes Exercise of Option to Build Second 6,500- cubic-yard-capacity Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge
PR
Conrad Industries : Proxy Statement

07/08/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
2021 ANNUAL REPORT

Section I

Conrad Industries, Inc.

Notice of the Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

CONRAD INDUSTRIES, INC.

1100 Brashear Avenue

Suite 200

Morgan City, Louisiana 70380-0790

July 8, 2022

TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS:

You are cordially invited to attend our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at our corporate offices, 1100 Brashear Avenue, Suite 200, Morgan City, Louisiana. A Notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are enclosed with this letter.

We encourage you to read the Notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card so that you may be informed about the business to come before the meeting. Your participation in our business is important, regardless of the number of shares that you hold. To ensure your representation at the meeting, please promptly sign and return the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

We look forward to seeing you on August 9, 2022.

Sincerely,

/s/ John P. Conrad, Jr.

John P. Conrad, Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

CONRAD INDUSTRIES, INC.

1100 Brashear Avenue

Suite 200

Morgan City, Louisiana 70380-0790

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD AUGUST 9, 2022

To our Stockholders:

When and Where. Our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at our corporate offices, 1100 Brashear Avenue, Suite 200, Morgan City, Louisiana.

Record Date. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2022 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Purpose of the Meeting. The Annual Meeting has been called for the following purposes:

  • To elect two Class III directors, to serve for a three-year term until our 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified; and
  • To consider and act upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments thereof.

You will find more information on the nominees for director in the proxy statement. You will find further instructions on how to vote beginning on page 2 of the proxy statement.

This proxy statement and our Annual Report to Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available at https://materials.proxyvote.com/208305. We do not use "cookies" or other software that identifies visitors accessing these materials on the website.

Your Vote Counts! It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether you plan to attend. This will ensure the presence of a quorum at the meeting. Please complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it in the envelope provided as promptly as possible, even if you intend to be present at the meeting. You may revoke your proxy at any time before it is voted.

By Order of our Board of Directors,

/s/ Cecil A. Hernandez

Cecil A. Hernandez

Secretary

Morgan City, Louisiana

July 8, 2022

CONRAD INDUSTRIES, INC.

1100 Brashear Avenue

Suite 200

Morgan City, Louisiana 70380-0790

__________________

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held August 9, 2022

CONTENTS OF 2022 PROXY STATEMENT

Page

Voting Information ....................................................................................................................................................................

2

General Instructions On How To Vote Your Proxy ...........................................................................................................

2

Voting Rules.......................................................................................................................................................................

2

Proposal: Election Of Directors ..................................................................................................................................................

4

Company Information ...............................................................................................................................................................

5

Information About The Continuing Directors ....................................................................................................................

5

Directors' Meetings And Compensation ............................................................................................................................

5

Independent Directors Committee......................................................................................................................................

5

Independent Directors Committee Interlocks And Insider Participation............................................................................

6

Executive Compensation ....................................................................................................................................................

6

Transactions With Certain Affiliates ..................................................................................................................................

7

Stock Ownership By Conrad Industries' Largest Stockholders And Management............................................................

7

Independent Auditors .........................................................................................................................................................

7

Stockholder Proposals And Director Nominations For The 2023 Annual Meeting ...........................................................

8

Policies Regarding Director Attendance At Annual Meetings And Communications With Directors ..............................

9

Discretionary Voting Of Proxies On Other Matters ...........................................................................................................

9

2021 Annual Report; Report for the First Quarter 2022.....................................................................................................

9

Exhibit A-Conrad Industries, Inc. Independent Directors Committee Charter

A-1

Our principal executive offices are located at 1100 Brashear Avenue, Suite 200, Morgan City, Louisiana 70380. This proxy statement, and the accompanying Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy card, are first being mailed to our stockholders on or about July 8, 2022.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Conrad Industries Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
