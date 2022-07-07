Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Conrad Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CNRD   US2083051027

CONRAD INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CNRD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:59 2022-07-07 pm EDT
17.25 USD   +3.29%
05:54pCONRAD INDUSTRIES : Supplemental Disclosure - Executive Officer Change
PU
06/20Conrad Industries Announces Great Lakes Exercise of Option to Build Second 6,500- cubic-yard-capacity Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge
PR
05/16Conrad Industries Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Backlog
PR
Summary 
Summary

Conrad Industries : Supplemental Disclosure - Executive Officer Change

07/07/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Supplemental Disclosure - Executive Officer Change

July 7, 2022

Conrad Industries, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: CNRD) Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Scott A. Thomas as Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary. "We are excited to have Scott join our executive team," said Johnny Conrad, Chief Executive Officer. "Scott has been in the marine, construction, and energy business for over twenty-five years and has been a finance, accounting, and operations executive for over eighteen years in positions of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer."

Conrad's current Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary, Carl A. Hebert, Jr. has elected to resign effective July 14, 2022, to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Conrad said, "We are very grateful to Carl for his hard work and dedication and many contributions that he has made to our company over the past ten years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

{B1221790.1}P.O. Box 790▪1100 Brashear Avenue Suite 200.▪ Morgan City, LA 70381-0790 USA▪Tel. 985-702-0195▪Fax985-702-

1126

www.conradindustries.com

Disclaimer

Conrad Industries Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
