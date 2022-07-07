Conrad Industries : Supplemental Disclosure - Executive Officer Change

Supplemental Disclosure - Executive Officer Change

July 7, 2022

Conrad Industries, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: CNRD) Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Scott A. Thomas as Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary. "We are excited to have Scott join our executive team," said Johnny Conrad, Chief Executive Officer. "Scott has been in the marine, construction, and energy business for over twenty-five years and has been a finance, accounting, and operations executive for over eighteen years in positions of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer."

Conrad's current Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary, Carl A. Hebert, Jr. has elected to resign effective July 14, 2022, to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Conrad said, "We are very grateful to Carl for his hard work and dedication and many contributions that he has made to our company over the past ten years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

