10 January 2024

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sherman as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman with immediate effect.

John Sherman has over 25 years of public markets investment experience as an equity analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities in New York ('94-'98) and T Rowe Price Group in both London ('01-'18) and Baltimore ('99-'00 & '18-'23), covering diverse businesses and sectors in Europe, North America and Asia. His most recent assignments at T Rowe Price included generalist coverage of Canadian companies, sector coverage of the European chemical industry and membership on the firm's proxy voting policy committee. John graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an honours bachelor's degree in international economics. He earned his MBA degree from Stanford University.

In accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, John Carl Axel Sherman is aged 51 and has not held any directorships or partnerships positions during the previous 5 years. John Sherman's spouse, Sorċa Conroy, holds an interest in 937,139 ordinary shares in the Company, which represents 1.96 per cent of the voting rights in the Company. Mr Sherman will be a Non-Independent Director for the purposes of the QCA Corporate Governance Code by virtue of Professor Richard Conroy (Chairman of Conroy) being his father-in-law.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted that John Sherman, with his depth of experience as an equity analyst with J P Morgan Securities and T Rowe Price, has agreed to become Deputy Chairman. I look forward to his playing a significant role in the future of Company as it builds on its successful achievements to date."

