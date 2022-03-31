Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGNR   IE00BZ4BTZ13

CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

(CGNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Completion of Joint Venture Agreement

03/31/2022 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

                                                                                                                                               31 March 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc        

(“Conroy Gold” or the “Company”)

COMPLETION OF JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

  • Joint Venture Agreement between Conroy Gold and Demir Export completed
  • All outstanding conditions met
  • Payment of €1 Million made to Conroy Gold
  • Work programme commenced

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce completion of the Joint Venture Agreement (the “JV”), with Demir Export A.? (“Demir Export”), all outstanding conditions having been met and a payment of €1 million made to Conroy Gold.

In addition to the development of the gold deposit in the Clontibret Licence to construction ready status and then bringing it into production as a gold mine, the JV’s aim is to take the Clay Lake gold target and other targets within the Mines Royal Options/Northern Ireland Licences, and the other Licences held by the JV, to construction ready status.

In the first phase of the earn in period of the JV, Demir Export is expending €4.5 million in work commitments (excluding Demir Export in-house costs, Operator fees and Minimum Regulatory Work Commitments) to earn-in a 25% option in the project. This work programme commenced in January 2022 and a 3,000 metre drilling programme is planned to begin in the second half of April 2022.

Full details of the JV can be found in the EGM circular available on the Company's website (www.conroygold.com) and the material aspects are contained in the announcement of 30 November 2021.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented: 

“I am very pleased that the Joint Venture Agreement with Demir Export has been completed.

My colleagues and I are enjoying working with the Demir Export team and look forward to building a long term, successful relationship and not only bringing the Clontibret gold deposit to construction ready status and into operation as a mine, but also simultaneously advancing the Clay Lake gold target in Northern Ireland and other targets on the district scale gold trend in the Longford-Down Massif.”

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)		 Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7330-1883

Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.conroygold.com

 

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
06:16aConroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Completion of Joint Venture Agreement
PR
03/22Conroy gold - mines royal options granted to joint venture company
AQ
03/21Conroy Gold & Natural Resources JV Receives Two Mines Royal Options
MT
03/21Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - MINES ROYAL OPTIONS GRANTED TO JV COMPANY
PR
03/21Grant of Mines Royal Options Completes Conditions for Joint Venture Between Conroy Gold..
CI
03/14Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - DRILLING TO COMMENCE IN APRIL AT CLONTIBRET
PR
03/14Conroy Gold & Natural Resources plc Announces Drilling to Commence in April At Clontibr..
CI
02/28Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
02/28Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Half-year Report
PR
02/22Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC - Drilling results from due diligence drilling at..
AQ
More news