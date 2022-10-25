Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGNR   IE00BZ4BTZ13

CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

(CGNR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
16.25 GBX    0.00%
02:01aConroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Loan Conversion
PR
10/07Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc ('Conroy Gold' or 'the Company') CLONTIBRET DRILLING RESULTS GOLD ZONE OF OVER 33M INTERSECTED IN STOCKWORK
AQ
10/06Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Clontibret Drilling Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Loan Conversion

10/25/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 October 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

(“Conroy Gold” or the “Company”)

LOAN CONVERSION

On 30 October 2019, the Company announced that it had raised €100,000 through the issue of an unsecured convertible loan note (the “Convertible Loan Note”) to Hard Metal Machine Tools Limited (the “Lender”). The Convertible Loan Note had a term of three years and attracted interest at a rate of 5% per annum which was to be payable on the redemption or conversion of the Convertible Loan Note. The Convertible Loan Note, including the total amount of accrued but unpaid interest, was convertible at a conversion price (“Conversion Price”) of £0.06. The Lender is a company controlled by Mr Philip Hannigan, an existing shareholder in the Company.

The Company today announces that it has received notice of conversion (the “Conversion”) from the Lender in relation to the Convertible Loan Note. At the Conversion Price, the loan and all accrued interest (£103,475.34 as at 27th October 2022) is convertible into 1,724,589 new Ordinary Shares (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company.  

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 1,724,589 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on, or around, 28 October 2022.

Following the Conversion, Mr Philip Hannigan is expected to have a beneficial interest in a total of 8,588,075 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 19.19% of the issued share capital of the Company on Admission.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Conversion, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 44,756,101 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 44,756,101.

Following the Conversion, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)		 Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson

Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-7330-1883


Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: http://www.conroygoldandnaturalresources.com/


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
02:01aConroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Loan Conversion
PR
10/07Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc ('Conroy Gold' or 'the Company') CLONTIBRET DRILL..
AQ
10/06Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Clontibret Drilling Results
PR
10/06Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Announces Assay Results from the Fourth Drill Hol..
CI
09/01Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Initial Drill Results From Clontibret
PR
09/01Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Announces Assay Results for First Three Drill Hol..
CI
08/17Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Issue of Shares
PR
07/07Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Loan Conversion
PR
06/28Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Announces the First Two Drill Holes of an Eight-H..
CI
05/04Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Drilling Underway at Clontibret
PR
More news