Conroy Gold and Natural Resources : & Natural Resources Plc - Exercise of Warrants

11/04/2020 | 10:31am EST

4 November 2020

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

(“Conroy Gold” or the “Company”)

Exercise of Warrants

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that it has received a notice to exercise warrants over a total of 208,333 ordinary shares of €0.001 each (“Ordinary Shares”) at an exercise price of 16 pence per Ordinary Share (the “Warrant Shares”), for which funds of c.£33,333 have been received by the Company.

The warrants were issued as part of the fundraising announced on 18 February 2020. The proceeds from the exercise of the warrants will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

An application will be made shortly for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 10 November 2020 (“Admission”).

In accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that on Admission the Company’s enlarged issued ordinary share capital will comprise 31,080,538 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.  Therefore, following Admission, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)
Jason Robertson

Lothbury Financial Services		 Tel: +44-20-7330-1883


Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com

© PRNewswire 2020

