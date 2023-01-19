Conroy Gold says assay results show deposit extension

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources PLC - Dublin-based gold exploration and development focused on Ireland and Finland - Says assay results at Clontibret gold deposit have demonstrated an extension of the deposit for over 375 metres to the northeast. Intersects gold mineralisation in bedrock in all three holes, in both the stockwork and in lode zones. "Stockwork gold mineralisation was intersected over 375 metres to the north-east from the nearest previously intersected resource stockwork gold mineralisation," it adds. Finds 4.4 grammes of gold per tonne in intersected lode zone.

Chair Richard Conroy says: "I am delighted at the extension of gold mineralisation in the Clontibret gold deposit demonstrated by these three holes in the step out drilling programme. The results extend the stockwork gold mineralisation over 375 metres to the northeast of the existing area and importantly it remains open in all directions and to depth."

Current stock price: 14.00 pence each

12-month change: down 49%

