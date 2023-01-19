Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
  News
  Summary
    CGNR   IE00BZ4BTZ13

CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

(CGNR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-01-18 am EST
14.25 GBX    0.00%
02:00aConroy Gold says assay results show deposit extension
AN
01/18Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Drilling Demonstrates Extension of Clontibret Deposit
PR
01/18Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Announces Assay Results from Three Further Drill Holes from its Step-Out Drilling Programme at the Clontibret Gold Deposit
CI
Conroy Gold says assay results show deposit extension

01/19/2023 | 02:00am EST
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources PLC - Dublin-based gold exploration and development focused on Ireland and Finland - Says assay results at Clontibret gold deposit have demonstrated an extension of the deposit for over 375 metres to the northeast. Intersects gold mineralisation in bedrock in all three holes, in both the stockwork and in lode zones. "Stockwork gold mineralisation was intersected over 375 metres to the north-east from the nearest previously intersected resource stockwork gold mineralisation," it adds. Finds 4.4 grammes of gold per tonne in intersected lode zone.

Chair Richard Conroy says: "I am delighted at the extension of gold mineralisation in the Clontibret gold deposit demonstrated by these three holes in the step out drilling programme. The results extend the stockwork gold mineralisation over 375 metres to the northeast of the existing area and importantly it remains open in all directions and to depth."

Current stock price: 14.00 pence each

12-month change: down 49%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 0.00% 14.25 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
GOLD 0.08% 1908.56 Delayed Quote.5.17%
