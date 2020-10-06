Log in
DGTL Holdings Inc. Launches New Channel Partnership Program

10/06/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2020) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to report the rollout of a new channel partnership program, on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC. The new channel partnership program is focused on marketing Hashoff's products to top-ranked digital media publishers who actively sell enterprise level CaaS (content-as-a-service) and social media software solutions to their global customer base of Fortune 100 (F100) brands.

The new channel partnership program was first launched in early July 2020. Hashoff has since secured new accounts and built solid revenue streams within underserved growth categories. The rollout is now live in market with key programmatic channel partners who are onboarding new endemic brand customers to the Hashoff platform on a weekly basis.

New brand customers from the program include a leading QSR delivery (quick-service-restaurant) mobile application company and an established online EDU (education) brand. Both accounts lead rapid growth sectors within the new digital gig economy and are industries in which Hashoff has had extensive past experience, and success.

To market the program, Hashoff developed a bundled reseller solution that allows publishers (and other resellers of digital media) to tech-enable existing service offerings. This white label service allows leading channel partners to offer a turnkey content marketing and creative asset management solution to their global brand clients. Hashoff has also created a dedicated account services team to manage this new channel category and is now in the process of adding new long-term partnerships to the program.

Phil Frank, acting Chief Revenue Officer for Hashoff LLC, says; "this new channel partnership program will act as a force multiplier for our growing sales team by building global exposure and driving both indirect revenue and inbound lead generation without increasing the size of our current sales force, or our physical footprint in the marketplace."

The channel partnership program is one of many accelerator services that DGTL has provided to support Hashoff's three-year revenue growth plan. DGTL anticipates new customer accounts and growing sales revenue from this channel within the coming months, as new publishers continue to be onboarded and trained on the Hashoff platform.

-----

HASHOFF LLC

Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands, by; identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking, top-ranked digital content publishers, for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the new global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators.

For an investor video on Hashoff LLC please visit; https://dgtlinc.com/hashoff.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes large multinational corporations (MNCs) in a range of key growth categories. Global consumer packaged goods customers include Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, etc. Retail brand clients include; Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut, etc. Hashoff's clients in the Arts and Entertainment sector include; Live Nation, The CW and Scribd. Finally, healthcare sector clients include Syneos Health and Novartis.[i]

Hashoff LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. Hashoff LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL.

For more information, please visit https://dgtlinc.com.

Investor Relations

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

[i] Current and past customers

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65322


© Newsfilecorp 2020
