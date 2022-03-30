Cognosante Teams with Consensus Cloud Solutions to Provide Leading Cloud Fax Technology to Department of Veterans Affairs' Digital Communications Program

Cognosante to Service VA Contract with Consensus eFax™ Technology, the Leading HITRUST CSF® Certified Digital-Cloud Faxing Solution

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced it will provide its Cloud Fax Technology as a subcontractor to Cognosante, a mission-driven technology company, to deliver the Enterprise Cloud Fax (ECFax) Platform to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. began as a secure digital document transmission solution 25 years ago and has grown to be a global leader of digital cloud fax technology.

Cognosante, the prime contractor and program lead, will provide implementation, onboarding, reporting and training services throughout the VA. Consensus will build and provide the cloud-based Software as a Service, FedRAMP authorized, high-Impact solution as part of the technical implementation. Modernizing the VA’s cloud faxing system will accelerate the department’s ability to deliver care to veterans while improving how health data is shared between the 171 VA medical centers and 1,112 VHA outpatient clinics throughout the nation.

“We consider it an honor that Cognosante chose Consensus’ eFax™ technology solution to serve as a mission-critical, high-value solution to the VA,” said Scott Turicchi, Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “Participating in the VA’s digital transformation means providers can securely and easily access necessary information to streamline care and reduce the costs synonymous with legacy systems.”

“For years we have supported VA’s commitment to modernizing its services with cloud-based technologies,” says Erick Peters, Cognosante’s Chief Technology Officer. “Working with Consensus on the ECFax program is a natural extension of our promise to VA to help improve Veteran care by streamlining administrative processes.”

“The innovative ECFax cloud-based solution will help ensure that our nation’s 19 million veterans and their providers can securely and accurately transmit patient data, and reduce administrative burden,” stated John Nebergall, Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer. “We are proud of the quality and scalability of our global enterprise solution, and the strength of our reputation that enabled us to be part of one of the nation's largest healthcare modernization efforts.”

About Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) has been a global leader of digital technology for secure information transport for more than 25 years. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into actionable information, including advanced healthcare standards HL7 and FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax Corporate, a leading global cloud faxing solution; Consensus Signal for automatic real-time healthcare communications; Consensus Clarity, a Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence solution; Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions; and jSign for secure digital signatures built on blockchain. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

About Cognosante

Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions that improve the health and safety of Americans. With more than a decade of experience working with Federal and state government agencies, we aim to expand access to care, improve care delivery, deliver solutions addressing social determinants of health, and ensure safety and security through multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Our broad range of capabilities includes enterprise IT and cloud, data science, telehealth, interoperability, public health surveillance, clinical performance, eligibility and enrollment, and consumer engagement. For more information, visit www.cognosante.com

