TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services announces its e-signature solution partnership with Consensus Cloud Solutions. Using the Consensus technology, Compex now provides law firms with an enhanced, compliant alternative to physically signing, sending, and receiving subpoenas.

"We're excited about our partnership with Compex as we will help streamline a necessary business function for organizations operating in the insurance and legal sectors," states John Mannion, VP of Global Business Development & Channel Partnerships at Consensus.

The Compex e-signature tool is an electronic signature solution that offers a cost-effective way to implement a secure subpoena e-signature process. Designed with blockchain technology, it adds an increased layer of protection and process tracking that solves a variety of common legal challenges. Both HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST CSF® certified, it allows users to collect signatures more safely and efficiently than ever before, complying with governmental regulations and the strictest data privacy laws.

"For Compex Legal Services, introducing the e-signature technology was necessary to meet our objectives of simplifying the subpoena signing process to improve security and turnaround times—thus empowering our clients to meet their business objectives," said Kevin Harbauer, Chief Technology Officer at Compex Legal.

For more information about the Compex e-signature solution, please visit the Compex Legal website.

About Compex Legal Services

Compex Legal Services is accelerating insights to solve insurance claims through the power of technology. We are the industry leader in record retrieval, medical record summarization, and deposition reporting services. Enabled by industry-leading technology, we empower clients to retrieve the records they need—and capture the insights within them—faster and more cost-effectively. For more information, visit https://www.compexlegal.com/ .

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement, and secure exchange of digital information. They provide advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com .

