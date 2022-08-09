Consensus Cloud : 2022 Q2 Investor Presentation

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, particularly those regarding our 2022 Financial Guidance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in those statements. Readers should carefully review the Risk Factors slide of this presentation. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations or beliefs as of August 9, 2022, as well as those set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by us on April 15, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release any updates to such statements based on future information or actual results. Such forward-looking statements address the following subjects, among others, relating to our ability to:
Industry, Market and Other Data
Certain information contained in this presentation concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations and market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on reports from various sources. Because this information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. We have not independently verified market data and industry forecasts provided by any of these or any other third-party sources referred to in this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third parties and by us.
Pro Forma Financial Information
Unless otherwise specified, all financial data and operating metrics presented herein for Consensus are presented on a pro forma ("PF") basis giving effect to the separation and distribution described in the Information Statement that is filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement on Form 10 filed by Consensus on September 21, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial information
Included in this presentation are certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") designed to supplement, and not substitute, Consensus's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by Consensus may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that Consensus' future results or leverage will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items. Please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Consensus on August 9, 2022 for how we define these non-GAAP measures, a discussion of why we believe they are useful to investors, and certain limitations and reconciliations thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Third Party Information
All third-party trademarks, including names, logos and brands, referenced by the Company in this presentation are property of their respective owners. All references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.
The following factors, among others, could cause our business, prospects, financial condition, operating results and cash flows to be materially adversely affected:
Our fax and healthcare interoperability solutions constitute substantially all of our revenue and operating income.
Reduced use of fax services due to increased use of email, scanning or widespread adoption of digital signatures or otherwise.
There are particular challenges in addressing the market for healthcare interoperability solutions. If we do not successfully address these challenges, our business will be adversely affected.
The market for our products and services is relatively new and rapidly evolving. If the market does not develop further, develops more slowly, or in a way that we do not expect, our business will be adversely affected.
Inability to sustain growth or profitability, and any related impact of U.S. or worldwide economic issues on customer acquisition, retention and usage levels, advertising spend and credit and debit card payment declines.
Inability to acquire businesses on acceptable terms or successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies.
New or unanticipated costs and/or fees or tax liabilities, including those relating to federal and state income tax and indirect taxes, such as sales, value-added and telecommunications taxes.
The scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us, as well as other unforeseen global crises, such as war, strife, global health pandemics, earthquakes, or major weather events or other uncontrollable events could negatively impact our revenue and operating results.
Inability to manage certain risks inherent to our business, such as fraudulent activity, system failure or a security breach; inability to manage reputational risks associated with our businesses.
Competition from others with regard to price, service, content and functionality.
Inadequate intellectual property (IP) protection, expiration, invalidity or loss of key patents, violations of 3rd party IP rights or inability or significant delay in monetizing IP.
Inability to continue to expand our business and operations internationally.
Inability to maintain required services on acceptable terms with financially stable telecom, co-location and other critical vendors; and inability to obtain telephone numbers in sufficient quantities on acceptable terms and in desired locations.
Level of debt limiting availability of cash flow to reinvest in the business; inability to repay or refinance debt when due; and restrictive covenants relating to debt imposing operating and financial restrictions on business activities or plans.
Inability to maintain and increase our customer base or average revenue per user.
Inability to achieve business or financial results in light of burdensome telecommunications, internet, advertising, health care, consumer, privacy or other regulations, or being subject to existing regulations.
Inability to adapt to technological change and diversify services and related revenues at acceptable levels of financial return.
Loss of services of executive officers and other key employees.
Inability to complete the proposed Fax spin-off transaction in the proposed form, terms or timing or incurrence of higher than anticipated costs or realization of fewer expected benefits of the proposed transaction.
Other factors set forth in our Form 10-K filed by us on April 15, 2021 with the SEC and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC.
