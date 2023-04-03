Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCSI   US20848V1052

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CCSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:33 2023-04-03 pm EDT
33.59 USD   -1.48%
03:18pConsensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
09:09aMednow achieves record q2 2023 financial results with quarterly revenue of $11.3 million, 17% q/q revenue growth and 466% y/y revenue growth, adjusted ebitda improved 32% y/y and cash flow from operations improved by 7% q/q
AQ
03/31CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

04/03/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Friday, March 31, 2023, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) filed its Form 10-K, as well as the previously announced amendment to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. As previously announced and in connection with the Company’s delayed filing of the Form 10-K, the Company received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") regarding its non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). On Monday, April 3, 2023, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq confirming that as a result of the Company’s filing of the Form 10-K, the Company has now regained compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.
03:18pConsensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
09:09aMednow achieves record q2 2023 financial results with quarterly revenue of $11.3 millio..
AQ
03/31CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
03/28Consensus Cloud Solutions Gets Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
03/27Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Li..
AQ
03/27Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late ..
BU
03/19Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CCSI) adde..
CI
03/16Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Consensus Cloud Solutions to Showcase Healthcare Technologies that Enhance Interoperabi..
PR
02/27JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Consensus Cloud Solutions to $60 From $70, Keeps..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 376 M - -
Net income 2022 77,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 34,09 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Scott Turicchi Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Malone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas Y. Bech Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Alan Sullivan Chief Technology Officer
John Nebergall Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.-36.59%679
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.62%2 146 049
SYNOPSYS INC.20.97%58 827
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.78%57 398
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.08%54 115
SEA LIMITED66.35%48 618
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer