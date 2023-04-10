Advanced search
    CCSI   US20848V1052

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CCSI)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-04-05
34.72 USD   +3.39%
07:23aConsensus Cloud Solutions to Host Q1 Investor Call on May 9, 2023
BU
04/05Consensus Cloud Solutions to Showcase Healthcare Technologies that Improve Interoperability & Administrative Workflow at HIMSS23, Booth #1876, April 17-21
PR
04/03Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
Consensus Cloud Solutions to Host Q1 Investor Call on May 9, 2023

04/10/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Q1 earnings call at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on Tuesday May 9, 2023.

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Scott Turicchi, Chief Operating Officer, John Nebergall and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Malone will host the call to discuss Q1 financial results, provide an update on the business and host a live Q&A.

What: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. Investor Call

When: Tuesday. May 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2779/47919

or dial in at (833) 492-0037 [U.S.] or +1(973) 528-0159 [International]

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@consensus.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.consensus.com.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 377 M - -
Net income 2023 73,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 691 M 691 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 581
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
R. Scott Turicchi Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Malone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas Y. Bech Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Alan Sullivan Chief Technology Officer
John Nebergall Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.-35.42%691
MICROSOFT CORPORATION21.57%2 170 613
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 253
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.81%56 969
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 796
SEA LIMITED61.60%47 653
