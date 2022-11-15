Advanced search
    CCSI   US20848V1052

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CCSI)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-10
56.51 USD   -5.82%
Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate in BoFA Leveraged Finance Conference

11/15/2022 | 04:36pm EST
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the BoFA Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Location: The Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL

When: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:10 am ET

Webcast Link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2022/id5BCT1n.cfm

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 376 M - -
Net income 2022 77,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 143 M 1 143 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 88,4%
Managers and Directors
R. Scott Turicchi Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Malone Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas Y. Bech Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Alan Sullivan Chief Technology Officer
John Nebergall Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.35%1 143
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.53%1 800 628
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.63%50 720
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.26%50 565
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.88%46 066
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-64.60%34 485