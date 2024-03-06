The leader in digital cloud fax technology will showcase how AI can be applied to fax for faster, more efficient healthcare workflows

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions , Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a global leader of digital cloud fax technology and trusted provider of interoperability solutions, will highlight its innovative technology at HIMSS 2024 in Orlando from March 11-14 (Booth 3801).

Consensus Cloud Solutions to Reimagine Secure Faxing and AI for Healthcare at HIMSS 2024

During the conference, staff will showcase Consensus' advanced solutions including eFax Corporate ®, the world's leading digital cloud fax platform, and Consensus Clarity , an AI-powered technology that improves workflows by extracting structured data from unstructured documents like faxes, PDFs, and handwriting.

The company's presence at HIMSS coincides closely with DirectTrust's recent launch of the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body. Consensus CTO Jeffrey Sullivan chaired the working group that recommended the establishment of the Consensus Body, and will be on hand to discuss how the working group (and now the Consensus Body) aims to better equip healthcare organizations that depend on fax communication with additional security protocols relied on by interoperability frameworks. The goal is to improve efficiency and streamline processes, without compromising operations.

"Advocating for digital cloud fax as a vital component to support healthcare communication workflows and secure data exchange has been a core mission since our inception over 25 years ago," says Sullivan. "Collaborating with others through DirectTrust Standards in this capacity not only reaffirms fax's relevance for the healthcare sector but also paves the way for modernizing fax workflows to be more easily integrated into a health systems' comprehensive interoperability strategy."

Consensus' leaders will also be featured in a panel discussion titled "Cutting Through the AI Hype: Deploying AI Now to Improve Patient Care." Moderated by Bevey Miner, EVP of Healthcare Strategy and Policy, the panel will feature Sullivan, Madelaine Yue, Vice President Solutions Delivery at Experis, and Mason Ingram, Director, Payer Policy at Premier. Attendees will learn real-world use cases of how AI, in a controlled setting, can be deployed to handle the complexity of care delivery, leading to improved efficiency and accuracy.

Additionally, the company's product experts will participate in this year's Interoperability Showcase to demonstrate "Transforming Fax with AI for Smarter Care Delivery". The use case will highlight how unstructured data can be converted to structured content using NLP and AI for direct processing into an EHR, reducing the need for data entry. This integrated solution combines eFax Corporate and Consensus Clarity with a powerful data transformation engine, Consensus Conductor, to create a Continuity Care Document that is delivered via Direct Secure Messaging. This patent pending process allows users to manage faxes the same way medical records are processed by their EHR, and enables users to build automated fax workflows.

To learn more about Consensus Cloud Solutions, visit consensus.com and go.consensus.com/himss2024 or stop by booth 3801 and Interoperability Showcase 3760-98 at the HIMSS 2024 conference in Orlando.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on X (formerly Twitter) to learn more.

