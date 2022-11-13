Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCSI   US20848V1052

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CCSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-10
56.51 USD   -5.82%
Consensus Cloud : Unveils Conductor Integration Platform
PU
Consensus' ECFax Digital Cloud Faxing Solution Achieves Veterans Affairs ATO in Partnership with Federal Contractor, Cognosante
PR
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.' ECFax Digital Cloud Faxing Solution Achieves Veterans Affairs ATO in Partnership with Federal Contractor, Cognosante
CI
Consensus Cloud : Unveils Conductor Integration Platform

11/13/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Consensus Cloud Solutions Unveils Conductor Integration Platform
November 12, 2022
Conductor enables seamless fax-to-direct messaging and fax-to-FHIR exchange for healthcare providers

LAS VEGAS - HLTH 2022 Conference & Exhibition Booth #2606 - November 13, 2022 - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the world's largest provider of digital cloud fax solutions, today announced the availability of Consensus Conductor, which provides seamless integration technology that supports the latest standards for connectivity while addressing a wide range of interoperability challenges from the simple to the extremely complex.

Designed to help hospitals, health systems, and Health Information Networks (HINs) address ever-evolving interoperability initiatives , such as the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), the Consensus Conductor interface engine communicates across a variety of data formats including via eFax APIs to direct messaging or the HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR®) standard. The complete interoperability platform allows users to quickly connect to any endpoint with fast configurations and interface build outs, transmit and integrate existing systems with the latest standards for healthcare, and schedule any processing with built-in time triggers for data transmission, while monitoring on-the-go from anywhere.

"Finally, the healthcare community can experience data integration without limitations of the messaging type," said John Nebergall, chief operating officer, Consensus Cloud Solutions. "Consensus Conductor helps organizations streamline connectivity by connecting the data of disparate systems across physician practices, hospitals, health systems, HIEs and vendors. And beyond the expansion of these community networks, it serves as a powerful, long-term foundation for healthcare communication, while unlocking the potential of future bi-directional integration initiatives."

By integrating Conductor with Consensus' intelligent data extraction solution, Clarity, healthcare providers can easily transform unstructured documents into useful, analytics-ready data via natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve decision-making processes throughout the continuum of care.

"We appreciate the innovative features and functionality the Consensus interface engine offers. More importantly, Consensus provides quick, responsive customer service that truly sets them apart from their industry peers. We know our account representatives by name and receive detailed, helpful responses without delay." stated Jennifer Miller, Director, IT Enterprise Applications, Memorial Health System

To learn more about Consensus Cloud Solutions, visit www.consensus.com or stop by our booth #2606 at the HLTH 2022 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 13-16th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world's largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

Media Relations:
Laura L. Adams
[email protected]
(571) 606-2288

Disclaimer

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
