Consensus Cloud : Unveils Conductor Integration Platform

Consensus Cloud Solutions Unveils Conductor Integration Platform

November 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS - HLTH 2022 Conference & Exhibition Booth #2606 - November 13, 2022 - Consensus Cloud Solutions , Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the world's largest provider of digital cloud fax solutions, today announced the availability of Consensus Conductor, which provides seamless integration technology that supports the latest standards for connectivity while addressing a wide range of interoperability challenges from the simple to the extremely complex.

Designed to help hospitals, health systems, and Health Information Networks (HINs) address ever-evolving interoperability initiatives , such as the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), the Consensus Conductor interface engine communicates across a variety of data formats including via eFax APIs to direct messaging or the HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR®) standard. The complete interoperability platform allows users to quickly connect to any endpoint with fast configurations and interface build outs, transmit and integrate existing systems with the latest standards for healthcare, and schedule any processing with built-in time triggers for data transmission, while monitoring on-the-go from anywhere.

"Finally, the healthcare community can experience data integration without limitations of the messaging type," said John Nebergall, chief operating officer, Consensus Cloud Solutions. "Consensus Conductor helps organizations streamline connectivity by connecting the data of disparate systems across physician practices, hospitals, health systems, HIEs and vendors. And beyond the expansion of these community networks, it serves as a powerful, long-term foundation for healthcare communication, while unlocking the potential of future bi-directional integration initiatives."

By integrating Conductor with Consensus' intelligent data extraction solution, Clarity, healthcare providers can easily transform unstructured documents into useful, analytics-ready data via natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve decision-making processes throughout the continuum of care.

"We appreciate the innovative features and functionality the Consensus interface engine offers. More importantly, Consensus provides quick, responsive customer service that truly sets them apart from their industry peers. We know our account representatives by name and receive detailed, helpful responses without delay." stated Jennifer Miller, Director, IT Enterprise Applications, Memorial Health System

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world's largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

