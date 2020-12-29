Log in
CBMJ Purchases Military Grade Coffee Business -- Helps Build Mortgage-Free Smart Homes for Catastrophically Injured Veterans and First Responders

12/29/2020 | 09:22am EST
Atlanta, GA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire  -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC:CBMJ) has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of the "Military Grade Coffee" business. The acquisition has been completed and includes the Military Grade Coffee trademark, copyrights, www.militarygradecoffee.com, all future revenues, and all other intellectual property. In addition, the purchase included social and marketing outlets such as the businesses Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other media portals. 

CBMJ already has experience in marketing coffee products https://thrashercoffee.com/ , cigars  https://valloranicigars.com/ , and other retail items directly to consumers through subsidiary DeDenato Enterprises. The brands have now joined forces and as a special celebration and a show of support now through December 31st, 2020, 10% of all profits will be donated to the "Tunnel to Towers Foundation" an organization dedicated to building smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The foundation builds mortgage-free smart homes for our most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. 

Brandon Vallorani, President, remarked: "I encourage anyone to enjoy a high-quality coffee knowing that 10% of the profits are going to a great organization. Military Grade Coffee's premium beans are hand-selected & roasted to provide superior, organic, smooth coffee. Through our special process, Military Grade Coffee is fortified to be strong and bold like the proud men and women of our armed forces!" 

Each home is designed to address the unique needs of each individual. Smart homes host a myriad of features such as automated doors and lighting, wider halls and doorways, special showers to accommodate wheelchairs, automatic door openers, cabinets, counters, and stovetops that can be raised and lowered, back-up generators, and central heating and air conditioning systems that can be controlled by tablets. These homes help our most severely injured veterans and first responders to reclaim their day-to-day independence. To date, the Foundation has delivered, started construction, or is in the design stage of a total of 75 homes.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism specializes in getting mainstream media cleared including network TV, radio, and digital ads targeting those who wish to take advantage of the incredible investment opportunities that exist in the Media sector.  CBMJ owns DeDonato Enterprises.  DeDonato Enterprises, L.L.C. a Digital Marketing Agency based in Metro-Atlanta specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian / religious audience. Among other assets, DeDonato operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of 1.2 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com, and www.libertyhub.com. The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com. In addition, DeDonato operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/www.valloranicigars.com, and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/. CBMJ owns "LoudMouth News" www.loudmouthnews.com which became the first and longest-running syndicated terrestrial radio news program of its kind. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

