CONSOL Energy Inc.
Investor Presentation
May 2024
Disclaimer
This presentation contains statements, estimates and projections which are forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Statements that are not historical are forward-looking, and include, without limitation, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and the future production, revenues, income and capital spending of CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"). When we use the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe our expectations or strategies, including with respect to the Itmann Mining Complex, that involve risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from results and outcomes expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future actual results. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause future actual results to differ materially from those made or implied by the forward-looking statements include risks, contingencies and uncertainties that are described in detail under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation; we disclaim any obligation to update the statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.
This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, CONSOL Marine Terminal Adjusted EBITDA, Total CEIX Liquidity, Cost of Coal Sold, Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold Per Ton, Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold, CMT Operating Cash Costs, and Free Cash Flow. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Please see the appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2
Investment Thesis
1 Multi-Pronged Approach to Long-Term Value Creation - Revenue Diversification, Operational Excellence and Prudent Capital Allocation
2
3
4
5
6
Pragmatic Capital Allocation Approach - Prioritizes Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity, Financial Flexibility & Long-Term Shareholder Value
Attractive Shareholder Return Program that Prioritizes Share Buybacks - Currently Targeting ~75% of Quarterly Free Cash Flow Returned to Shareholders
Repositioned Sales Portfolio to Capture Growth Potential in International and Industrial Markets
Measured Approach to Growth with Itmann Project (Low-Vol Met) and CONSOL Innovations - Organic and Fully- Funded Internally
World Class Coal Assets and Wholly Owned Export Terminal Remain Competitive Through All Parts of the Cycle and Provide Significant Operational and Marketing Optionality
7 ESG - Forward Progress Sustainability Initiative with Quantifiable Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets
3
Building Long-Term Value
Guiding
principles of
safety,
compliance, and
continuous
improvement
Success securing
long-term
contracts which
High quality
provides revenue
products serving
visibility
industrial, power
generation, and
metallurgical
applications
allow for
flexibility
No Major Near-Term Debt Maturities(1)
Expanded
throughput
capacity at the CMT allows for future sales book diversification
Ability to
develop and access global markets due to advantaged logistics and product quality
No near-term
debt maturities
reduces
dependence on capital markets
Strong
liquidity(2)(3) of
$478 million
Industry-leading
shareholder
return program
linked to free
cash flow(3) generation
($ in mm)
$1
Robust Liquidity
Total CEIX
$355
$222
Liquidity:
$478mm(2)(3)
$255
Excluding
$103
$75
restricted cash
of $44mm
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Undrawn RCF
MEDCO Revenue Bonds
PEDFA Bonds
Revolver Cash and ST Investments
A/R Securitization
Source: Company filings.
- Debt Maturities as of March 31, 2024.
- As of March 31, 2024, there were no borrowings on the $355mm revolver and it is only being used for providing letters of credit with $133mm issued. Excludes finance
4 (3)
leases and other debt arrangements.
Total CEIX Liquidity and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures; see the Appendix for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Strong Financial Performance Drives Debt Reduction and Shareholder Returns
Equity Performance and Increased Shareholder Returns…
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
Current
-20%
299%
25%
24%
0%
$100.53
22% 22%
$90.69
20%
19%
-5%
$65.00
15%
-10%
10%
-15%
$22.71
5%
-20%
Common Stock
0%
LTM Free Cash Flow Yield
-25%
$475 $419
$71 $0 LTM Shareholder Returns
$16 $14
$2 $0 LTM Shareholder Returns / Share
…Driven by Improvements in Our Key Financial Metrics
7%
$1,048
$883
$824
$807
600
$506
500
400
300
-113%
0%
43%
-20%
33%
-40% 23%
-106%
39%
0%
-1.6x
-
0.2x
-20%
0.1x
-0.2x
0.2x
.1x
-0.4x
-40%
-0.6x
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
200
$107
-60%
100
13%
-80%
0
3%
-100%
-100
-$88
-$65
-7%
-200
-120
Net Debt (Cash) (2)
-17%
0.1x
-0.8x
-60%
5%
-
-1.0x
-80%
-1.2x
(0.1x)
-1.4x
-3%-3%
-100%
(0.1x)
(0.1x)
-1.6x
(0.1x)
Net Debt / Enterprise Value (2)(0-1.20%x)
Net Debt/Bank EBITDA
-1.8x
Notes: "Current" indicates pricing on May 17th , 2024 unless otherwise noted. LTM = "last twelve months".
- "Current" is as of quarter-ended March 31, 2024.
5 (2) Net debt does not include restricted cash.
Diversifying Our Revenue Mix and End Use Markets
% of Total Revenue from Contracts with Customers
YE18
YE19
YE20
YE21
YE22
YE23
60%
58%
47%
41%
29%
33%
67%
40%
42%
53%
59%
71%
LTM 1Q24
30%
70%
End-User Portfolio by Sales Tonnage
YE20
14%
23%
54%
62%
Export
Domestic
YE21
YE22
YE23
LTM
1Q24
14%
9%
10%
10%
3%
4%
3%
14%
39%
38%
56%
27%
19%
44%
46%
Source: Company filings.
6
Significant Sales Shift Toward Export and Industrial Markets
(% of total revenue from contracts with customers)
Export Industrial
Terminal
Domestic Met
100%
90%
80%
70%
61%
64%
58%
60%
50%
40%
30%
7%
8%
5%
10%
20%
13%
18%
10%
17%
7%
2%
0%
2017
2018
2019
Notes:
Industrial includes brick kiln and cement manufacturing
Export Power Generation
Freight
Domestic Power Generation
45%
55%
7%
5%11%
9%
22%
16%
2020 2021
Export Met
Domestic Industrial
Total Export
27%28%
40%
12%
11%
13%
14%12%
17%
29%30%
17%
2022
2023
LTM 1Q24
Sales to Power
Generation
Market
decreased from
74% to 40% since 2017.
Sales to Export
Industrial
Market
increased from 7% to 30% since 2017.
7
Expanding Metallurgical Portfolio
Total Metallurgical Tons Sold
MM tons
5
4.5
4
3.5
3
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
Our metallurgical sales tons have significantly increased due to developing PAMC crossover sales, through the availability of the 5th longwall, and the ramp up of the Itmann Mining Complex.
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Company filings.
8
Grid Planners Significantly Increasing Load Growth Expectations
◼ In just one year, grid planners nearly doubled the 5-year load growth forecast to 4.7%, up from 2.6% over the next 5 years.
◼ The main drivers are investment in new manufacturing, industrial, and data center facilities.
◼ Data center growth is forecast to exceed $150 billion through 2028.
-
Ground zero for data center growth is Loudon
County, VA, dubbed "Data Center Alley".
- According to the Virginia Economic
Development Partnership, "Virginia hosts the largest data center market in the world and is home to more than 35% (~150) of all known hyperscale data centers worldwide."
Source: Grid Strategies - National Load Growth Report 2023 "The Era of Flat Power Demand is Over"
9
PJM Triples Load Growth Expectations, Highlighting Need for Baseload Power
Summer Peak
Winter Peak
- The PJM Interconnection has tripled its growth expectations for electricity use in its footprint over the next decade, and sharply increased its summer and winter peak load forecasts compared to last year.
- PJM expects its summer and winter peak load will grow by 1.7% and 2% a year on average through 2034, up from 0.4% and 0.7% growth, respectively, in last year's forecast.
- PJM anticipates electricity use in its footprint will soar 2.4% annually through the decade, up from 0.8% growth expectations last year.
- According to PJM, the forecast growth is driven by the electrification of the vehicle and industrial sectors combined with consumer demands for technology and underscores the need to maintain and develop enough generation resources to serve that growing demand.
Source: PJM Load Forecast Report - January 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CONSOL Energy Inc. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 12:12:02 UTC.