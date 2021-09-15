CONSOL Energy : CEIX Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
09/15/2021 | 12:22am EDT
CONSOL Energy Inc.
Investor Presentation
September 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation contains statements, estimates and projections which are forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Statements that are not historical are forward-looking, and include, without limitation, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and the future production, revenues, income and capital spending of CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"). When we use the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe our expectations with respect to the Itmann Mine or any other strategies that involve risks or uncertainties, we are making forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from results and outcomes expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future actual results. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause future actual results to differ materially from those made or implied by the forward-looking statements include risks, contingencies and uncertainties that are described in detail under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation; we disclaim any obligation to update the statements, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.
This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Bank EBITDA, CCR EBITDA per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement, Net Leverage Ratio, CONSOL Marine Terminal Adjusted EBITDA, Consolidated Net Debt, Total CEIX Liquidity, Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold Per Ton, Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold, CMT Operating Cash Costs and Free Cash Flow. The presentation of non- GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP.
Investment Thesis
Fully committed to ESG and Sustainability
World Class Assets Remain Competitive Through All Parts of the Cycle
Opportunistic Growth Strategy Centered Around Our Itmann Project (Low-Vol Met)
Marketing Strategy Shifting to Export and Non-Power Generation Markets
High Performing Domestic Customer Base Minimizes Market Risk
Financial Strategy Centered Around De-leveraging, Growth, and Capital Returns
7 Exceptional Free Cash Flow Generation Is the Catalyst for Executing Our Strategy
ESG Highlights
Recently participated in 2021 CDP Climate Change and Water Security Disclosures, our 4th as independent company.
Reflects our commitment to transparency related to our ESG performance and approach.
Demonstrates industry leadership in disclosures, as only pure play coal company with regular CDP participation.
Released our 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, our 4th as a public company, in June 2021.
Highlights approach and performance with respect to ESG aspects of concern, including:
EMPLOYEE HEALTH &
ENVIRONMENTAL
WATER MANAGEMENT
RESTORATION
BEST PRACTICES
SAFETY
COMPLIANCE
PAMC Employee
Compliance Record
Reduced Water
2.9 Acres Reclaimed for
Continuous Improvement
TRIR 1.76
Exceeding 99.9%
Withdrawals by 24%
Every Acre Disturbed
Plan Developed
Is 60% lower than MSHA national
for the 8th consecutive year2
year over year
across our operating footprint
to further enhance our Bettercoal
average1
ESG best practices
As a Bettercoal Supplier, our practices are aligned with the internationally recognized Bettercoal Code3 of ESG operating principles specific to the coal mining supply chain.
Continue to develop synergies between our sustainability, technology, and financial strategies, which together inform and support our growth and diversification goals.
MSHA national average based on preliminary data from January through December 2020
Compliance rate calculated as rate of compliance with permit effluent limits
Our operations were assessed against the Bettercoal Code Version 1.1.
Sustainability and ESG are Drivers for Our Business
Commitment to
Deployment of Robust
Engagement,
Strategic Initiatives,
Core Values,
ESG Operating
Transparency and
Partnerships,
Strong Legacy
Frameworks
Disclosure
Drive Performance
Safety and Compliance Based Corporate Culture
Legacy of Technology and Innovation
CONSOL's Ethical, Social, and
Environmental Practices Have Been Independently Verified, Align with Internationally Recognized Frameworks
Committed to Transparency, Engagement, and Disclosure
Release of Annual Sustainability Reports
Projects Aim to Develop Technologies Needed to Achieve Aspirational Environmental Goals while Continuing to Advance Social Objectives
Lower Carbon Intensity Compared to Other Coal Ranks(1)
ESG Disclosures: CONSOL vs Peer Group(2)
Coke
Anthracite
Petroleum
Coke
Lignite
Subbituminous
Bituminous
PAMC
90
95
100
105
110
115
kg CO2 per Million British Thermal Units
(1) CONSOL Energy Inc. management, EIA, carbon dioxide coefficients, 2017.
5 (2) BrownFlynn and CONSOL Energy Management, Assessment Based on Peer Group Disclosures
Safety
100
Innovation &
80
Energy &
Technology
60
Climate
40
20
CONSOL
Human Capital
0
Water
Current Peers
Aspirational Peers
Community
Land
Engagement
Management
Ethics &
Compliance
