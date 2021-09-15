Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CONSOL Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEIX   US20854L1089

CONSOL ENERGY INC.

(CEIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSOL Energy : CEIX Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

09/15/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOL Energy Inc.

Investor Presentation

September 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains statements, estimates and projections which are forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Statements that are not historical are forward-looking, and include, without limitation, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and the future production, revenues, income and capital spending of CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"). When we use the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe our expectations with respect to the Itmann Mine or any other strategies that involve risks or uncertainties, we are making forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from results and outcomes expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future actual results. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause future actual results to differ materially from those made or implied by the forward-looking statements include risks, contingencies and uncertainties that are described in detail under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation; we disclaim any obligation to update the statements, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.

This presentation includes unaudited "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Bank EBITDA, CCR EBITDA per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement, Net Leverage Ratio, CONSOL Marine Terminal Adjusted EBITDA, Consolidated Net Debt, Total CEIX Liquidity, Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold Per Ton, Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold, CMT Operating Cash Costs and Free Cash Flow. The presentation of non- GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

2

Investment Thesis

  1. Fully committed to ESG and Sustainability
  2. World Class Assets Remain Competitive Through All Parts of the Cycle
  3. Opportunistic Growth Strategy Centered Around Our Itmann Project (Low-Vol Met)
  4. Marketing Strategy Shifting to Export and Non-Power Generation Markets
  5. High Performing Domestic Customer Base Minimizes Market Risk
  6. Financial Strategy Centered Around De-leveraging, Growth, and Capital Returns

7 Exceptional Free Cash Flow Generation Is the Catalyst for Executing Our Strategy

3

ESG Highlights

  • Recently participated in 2021 CDP Climate Change and Water Security Disclosures, our 4th as independent company.
    • Reflects our commitment to transparency related to our ESG performance and approach.
    • Demonstrates industry leadership in disclosures, as only pure play coal company with regular CDP participation.
  • Released our 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, our 4th as a public company, in June 2021.
    • Highlights approach and performance with respect to ESG aspects of concern, including:

EMPLOYEE HEALTH &

ENVIRONMENTAL

WATER MANAGEMENT

RESTORATION

BEST PRACTICES

SAFETY

COMPLIANCE

PAMC Employee

Compliance Record

Reduced Water

2.9 Acres Reclaimed for

Continuous Improvement

TRIR 1.76

Exceeding 99.9%

Withdrawals by 24%

Every Acre Disturbed

Plan Developed

Is 60% lower than MSHA national

for the 8th consecutive year2

year over year

across our operating footprint

to further enhance our Bettercoal

average1

ESG best practices

  • As a Bettercoal Supplier, our practices are aligned with the internationally recognized Bettercoal Code3 of ESG operating principles specific to the coal mining supply chain.
  • Continue to develop synergies between our sustainability, technology, and financial strategies, which together inform and support our growth and diversification goals.
  1. MSHA national average based on preliminary data from January through December 2020
  2. Compliance rate calculated as rate of compliance with permit effluent limits
  3. Our operations were assessed against the Bettercoal Code Version 1.1.

4

Sustainability and ESG are Drivers for Our Business

Commitment to

Deployment of Robust

Engagement,

Strategic Initiatives,

Core Values,

ESG Operating

Transparency and

Partnerships,

Strong Legacy

Frameworks

Disclosure

Drive Performance

  • Safety and Compliance Based Corporate Culture
  • Legacy of Technology and Innovation
  • CONSOL's Ethical, Social, and
    Environmental Practices Have Been Independently Verified, Align with Internationally Recognized Frameworks
  • Committed to Transparency, Engagement, and Disclosure
  • Release of Annual Sustainability Reports
  • Projects Aim to Develop Technologies Needed to Achieve Aspirational Environmental Goals while Continuing to Advance Social Objectives

Lower Carbon Intensity Compared to Other Coal Ranks(1)

ESG Disclosures: CONSOL vs Peer Group(2)

Coke

Anthracite

Petroleum

Coke

Lignite

Subbituminous

Bituminous

PAMC

90

95

100

105

110

115

kg CO2 per Million British Thermal Units

(1) CONSOL Energy Inc. management, EIA, carbon dioxide coefficients, 2017.

5 (2) BrownFlynn and CONSOL Energy Management, Assessment Based on Peer Group Disclosures

Safety

100

Innovation &

80

Energy &

Technology

60

Climate

40

20

CONSOL

Human Capital

0

Water

Current Peers

Aspirational Peers

Community

Land

Engagement

Management

Ethics &

Compliance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CONSOL Energy Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 04:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONSOL ENERGY INC.
12:22aCONSOL ENERGY : CEIX Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
08/31CONSOL ENERGY : Mine Safety – Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Viola..
PU
08/31CONSOL ENERGY INC. : Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violat..
AQ
08/04CONSOL ENERGY : B. Riley Raises Consol Energy's PT to $24 from $14 After 'Solid'..
MT
08/04CONSOL ENERGY : 2Q21 CEIX Earnings Supplement
PU
08/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Surging Despite Tuesday Retreat in Crude Oil Price..
MT
08/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising Amid Weaker Crude Oil Prices
MT
08/03CONSOL ENERGY : Q2 Revenue Misses Expectations
MT
08/03CONSOL ENERGY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03CONSOL ENERGY : Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSOL ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 254 M - -
Net income 2021 89,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 904 M 904 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 494
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart CONSOL ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
CONSOL Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOL ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,23 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Brock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miteshkumar B. Thakkar Chief Financial officer
William P. Powell Chairman
Eric V. Schubel Senior Vice President-Operations
Kurt R. Salvatori Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOL ENERGY INC.263.80%941
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED27.26%69 500
GLENCORE PLC45.88%62 127
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED68.09%24 328
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED164.52%19 019
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED162.66%16 840