    CEIX   US20854L1089

CONSOL ENERGY INC.

(CEIX)
  Report
07:24 2022-07-22
56.19 USD   -0.16%
CONSOL ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
CONSOL Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
CONSOL Energy : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

07/25/2022 | 07:24am EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 18, 2022

CONSOL Energy Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38147 82-1954058

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

275 Technology Drive, Suite 101

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania15317

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

(724)416-8300

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of exchange
on which registered

Common stock, $0.01 par value CEIX New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). ☐

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Amendment to Credit Facility

On July 18, 2022, CONSOL Energy Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Amendment No. 4 (the "Amendment") to its Credit Agreement, dated as of November 28, 2017, among the Company, the various financial institutions from time to time party thereto, PNC Bank, National Association ("PNC Bank"), as administrative agent for the Revolving Lenders and Term A Lenders, Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent for the Term B Lenders, and PNC Bank, as collateral agent for the Lenders and the other Secured Parties referred to therein (the "Original Credit Agreement" and as amended by the Amendment, the "Credit Agreement").

The Amendment extends the maturity date of $260.0 million of revolving commitments from March 28, 2023, to July 18, 2026, provided that if any Term B Loans, Revenue Bonds or Second Lien Notes (each as defined in the Credit Agreement) is outstanding on the date that is 91 days prior to the maturity date applicable to the Term B Loans, Revenue Bonds or Second Lien Notes (the "Springing Maturity Test Date") and Specified Liquidity (as defined in the Credit Agreement) as of such Springing Maturity Test Date is less than $275.0 million, then the maturity date for such extended revolving commitments shall be such Springing Maturity Test Date. The maturity date for the other $140.0 million of revolving commitments remains March 28, 2023.

The Amendment also replaces LIBOR as a reference rate with SOFR for all loans under the Credit Agreement. Under the Credit Agreement, the loans will bear interest at a floating rate that is, at the Company's option, either (i) SOFR plus the applicable SOFR Adjustment (as defined therein) depending on the applicable interest period plus an applicable margin or (ii) an alternate base rate plus an applicable margin.

During the second quarter of 2022 and prior to the effectiveness of the Amendment, the Company repaid its Term Loan A Facility in full with a final payment of $35.0 million and repaid $75.0 million in principal amount under its Term Loan B Facility.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated into this Item 1.01 by reference.

Item 2.03

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The response to Item 1.01 is incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
Number

Description of Exhibit

10.1 Amendment No. 4, dated as of July 18, 2022, to Credit Agreement, dated as of November 28, 2017, among the Company, the various financial institutions party thereto, PNC Bank, N.A., as administrative agent for the Revolving Lenders and Term A Lenders, Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent for the Term B Lenders and PNC Bank, N.A., as collateral agent for the Lenders and the other Secured Parties referred to therein
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CONSOL Energy Inc.
(Registrant)
By:

/s/ Martha A. Wiegand

Martha A. Wiegand
General Counsel and Secretary
Dated: July 22, 2022

Disclaimer

CONSOL Energy Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 11:23:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
