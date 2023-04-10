Advanced search
    CEIX   US20854L1089

CONSOL ENERGY INC.

(CEIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
59.29 USD   -1.31%
CONSOL Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANONSBURG, Pa., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) will issue its first quarter earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the 'Investor Relations' page of its website, www.consolenergy.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

Participants may also join the live webcast by telephone as follows.

Participant dial in (toll free)                  1-877-226-2859
Participant international dial in             1-412-542-4134

Participants should ask to be joined into the CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings conference call.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL's flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, and Harvey Mine. CONSOL also developed the Itmann Mine in the Central Appalachian Basin, which has the capacity to produce roughly 900 thousand tons per annum of premium, low-vol metallurgical coking coal. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~622 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~28 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann Mining Complex, the company also controls approximately 1.4 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves and resources located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

Contacts:


Investor:

Nathan Tucker, at (724) 416-8336


nathantucker@consolenergy.com 



Media:

Erica Fisher, at (724) 416-8292


ericafisher@consolenergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consol-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301792945.html

SOURCE CONSOL Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
