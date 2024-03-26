March 26 (Reuters) -

Coal producer Consol Energy said on Tuesday that vessel access in and out of its marine terminal has been delayed after a bridge collapsed in the Port of Baltimore.

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed early hours of Tuesday after being struck by a container ship, leading to a suspension of traffic at the port until further notice, as per Maryland transportation authorities.

Since the ship was not owned or operated by the company, nor did it carry materials to or from the terminal, there is no definitive timeline for the resumption of normal operations or vessel acces, Consol Energy said in a statement.

The company - whose shares fall 7.1% in afternoon trading - operates the Baltimore Marine terminal, which is one of the two coal export terminals on the Eastern Seaboard, and is the only one served by two rail lines, Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation.

The terminal has processed over ten million tons of coal per annum on average since 2010 and has an annual through-put capacity of 15 million tons of coal.

