- July 6, 2023
- 8:58 am
The Statement of Changes in Equity was changed to show the comparative prior period financial information as required by IAS 34.20. This period has now been revised to March 31, 2022 instead of the period as at December 31, 2022 presented in the previous Financial Statement version.
1st-Qrt-Fin-Statement-ending-March-2023-Revised-SignedDownload
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 14:01:17 UTC.