- May 1, 2024
- 1:25 pm
"The Directors of Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Ltd are pleased to report that the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2023 will be available no later than the June 14, 2024 and the Annual General Meeting will be held no later than July 3, 2024 . The reports will be available to be viewed at the Jamaica Stock Exchange website at: www.jamstockex.com ".
Disclaimer
