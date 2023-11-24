NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating the proposed $4.70 per share sale of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) to its largest shareholder, private equity firm Searchlight Capital. The firm has already identified potential conflicts of interest, and recent SEC filings suggest the deal price is grossly unfair.

On October 16, 2023, Consolidated announced that Searchlight, which already owns 34% of Consolidated, secured a deal to acquire the rest of the company for $4.70 per share.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about potential conflicts arising from the fact that Consolidated's largest shareholder wants to seize control of the rest of the company. In the past, Searchlight has used its significant stake in the company to secure two seats on Consolidated's board of directors and to gain access to insider information.

Recent SEC filings also show that financial analyses show the company might be worth as much as $10.50 per share, more than double the current deal price. The deal price is also well below the company's $5.50 per share 52-week high, and even less than the $8 per share trading prices from barely a year ago.

