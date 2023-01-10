Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
3.940 USD   +2.34%
09:12aConsolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as President of Commercial and Carrier Business
BU
2022CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2022Expansion of Fidium to Continue in Northern New England in 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as President of Commercial and Carrier Business

01/10/2023 | 09:12am EST
Stoll’s history of success affirms the company’s commitment to growing commercial and carrier fiber solutions

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, today announced Dan Stoll as president of the Company’s commercial and carrier business. Stoll will oversee Consolidated’s commercial and carrier go-to-market strategy including: sales, delivery, customer support, and related development and expansion of the Company’s fiber network. Michael Smith, who previously served as president of the commercial and carrier business, is retiring from the Company after 30 successful years of service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005126/en/

Dan Stoll, President of Commercial and Carrier Business for Consolidated Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

Dan Stoll, President of Commercial and Carrier Business for Consolidated Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dan is a recognized leader with a rich history of growth successes in the telecom and network infrastructure industry,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated. “Dan will be instrumental in further accelerating our commercial and carrier strategy and delivering a differentiated offering to our customers. His leadership successes and track record of translating fiber network investments into increased sales velocity will have a significant impact on our organic growth. I am pleased to have Dan join the Consolidated family and help drive the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Stoll has more than 22 years of experience in the telecommunications and fiber network infrastructure industry. Most recently, Stoll served in key senior leadership roles at Zayo including senior vice president of the west region and the managing director of regional networks. Prior to joining Zayo, Dan led several functions at Integra Telecom, which later spun off its fiber network assets into Electric Lightwave. As president of Electric Lightwave, Dan was responsible for sales, marketing, product, network intelligence, development, and the customer experience support teams.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Consolidated Communications, a company that has executed soundly on its fiber network expansion and has built a platform for significant growth opportunities across its commercial and carrier channels,” said Stoll. “I believe Consolidated has a strong business model that uniquely positions us to capitalize on our broadband fiber investments and continue to grow commercial and carrier data services in a cohesive and differentiated way.”

Stoll received a B.A. degree in business finance from Westminster College and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 186 M - -
Net income 2022 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,94 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred A. Graffam Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Supervisor-Operator Services
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
