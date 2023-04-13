Advanced search
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
3.830 USD   +38.77%
05:11pConsolidated Communications Announces Receipt of “Take Private” Proposal from Searchlight Capital and British Columbia Investment Management
BU
01:40pTop Midday Gainers
MT
11:47aConsolidated Communications' Shares Surge After $4 Per Share Buyout Offer From Searchlight Capital Partners
MT
Consolidated Communications Announces Receipt of "Take Private" Proposal from Searchlight Capital and British Columbia Investment Management

04/13/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
Consolidated Communications (Nasdaq: CNSL) (“Consolidated” or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) received a non-binding proposal letter, dated April 12, 2023, from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (together with its affiliated investment funds, “Searchlight”) and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI” and together with Searchlight, the “Searchlight Group”), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Consolidated not already owned by the Searchlight Group for cash consideration of $4.00 per share.

Searchlight owns 34.3% of the Company’s outstanding common shares, based on their most recent Schedule 13D filing dated April 12, 2023.

The proposal letter states that any potential transaction must be subject to the approval and recommendation by a special committee of independent and disinterested directors, advised by independent legal and financial advisors. The proposal letter also indicates that any potential transaction would be subject to a non-waivable condition requiring the approval of the holders of a majority of the shares of Common Stock that are not owned by the Searchlight Group.

The Board intends to establish a special committee consisting of independent directors of the Board to review and consider the proposal, as well as any other alternative proposals or other strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company.

Consolidated cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in Consolidated’s securities that Consolidated has only recently received the proposal letter and has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the proposal or make any decision with respect to Consolidated’s response to the proposal. The proposal constitutes only an indication of interest by the Searchlight Group and does not constitute a binding commitment with respect to the proposed transaction or any other transaction. No agreement, arrangement or understanding between Consolidated and the Searchlight Group relating to any proposed transaction will be created unless definitive documentation is executed and delivered by the appropriate parties.

Consolidated does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, or to provide any additional disclosures to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances, except as required under applicable law.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 58,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 130 M - -
Net income 2023 -68,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 317 M 317 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred A. Graffam Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert J. Currey Chairman
John Joseph Lunny Chief Technology Officer
Gabe Waggoner Director-Network Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.-22.91%317
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED25.99%177 476
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.13%164 635
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.18%122 297
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.82%101 945
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.69%86 954
