Consolidated Communications announced Dan Stoll as president of the Company?s commercial and carrier business. Stoll will oversee Consolidated?s commercial and carrier go-to-market strategy including: sales, delivery, customer support, and related development and expansion of the Company?s fiber network. Michael Smith, who previously served as president of the commercial and carrier business, is retiring from the Company after 30 successful years of service.

Stoll has more than 22 years of experience in the telecommunications and fiber network infrastructure industry. Most recently, Stoll served in key senior leadership roles at Zayo including senior vice president of the west region and the managing director of regional networks. Prior to joining Zayo, Dan led several functions at Integra Telecom, which later spun off its fiber network assets into Electric Lightwave.

As president of Electric Lightwave, Dan was responsible for sales, marketing, product, network intelligence, development, and the customer experience support teams. Stoll received a B.A. degree in business finance from Westminster College and an MBA from the University of Southern California.