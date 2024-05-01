Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) announced that it has completed the sale of its Washington assets, effective May 1, 2024, to Palisade Infrastructure. The divestiture aligns with the Company’s ongoing strategic asset review and focus on its fiber expansion plans in core broadband regions.

Consolidated’s Washington operations include approximately 9,950 data connections and 8,500 access lines, and contributed approximately $20 million of revenue in fiscal 2023.

Lazard served as the exclusive financial advisor to Consolidated on the transaction.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning over 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

