Consolidated Communications : Financial Reporting Document

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS EDITED TRANSCRIPT CNSL.OQ - Q2 2022 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc Earnings Call EVENT DATE/TIME: AUGUST 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S C. Robert Udell Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director Jennifer M. Spaude Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Communications & IR Steven L. Childers Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S Anastazia Goshko BofA Securities, Research Division - MD Gregory Bradford Williams Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director Joe Choi Childers Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S Anastazia Goshko BofA Securities, Research Division - MD Gregory Bradford Williams Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director Joe Choi P R E S E N T A T I O N Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Consolidated Communications Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And I will now turn the call over to Jennifer Spaude, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Jennifer, you may begin your conference. Jennifer M. Spaude - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Communications & IR Good morning, and thank you for joining the Consolidated Communications Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. We announced a material event yesterday afternoon with the sale of our wireless investments, and therefore, we're moving our earnings call up to speak to you all sooner. Our earnings release, financial statements and presentation are all posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at consolidated.com. Please review the Safe Harbor provisions on Slide 2 of the presentation. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed today. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Consolidated's filings with the SEC. In addition, during this call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined and reconciled in our earnings presentation and press release. With me today on the call are Bob Udell, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Childers, our Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for questions. I'd now like to turn the call over to Bob Udell. C. Robert Udell - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director Thank you, Jennifer, and good morning, everyone. I'm excited to share second quarter results, which include a very -- a few very important milestones associated with our company transformation to a fiber broadband company. . First, in the second quarter, we delivered a record number of consumer fiber adds and turn net positive for broadband connections, offsetting DSL declines. This is an important milestone. Our build machine continues to execute well and produced a record 142,000 additional fiber passings constructed in the recent quarter. AUGUST 02, 2022 / 12:30PM, CNSL.OQ - Q2 2022 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc Earnings Call Additionally, we took an important step subsequent to the end of the quarter and announced the sale of our wireless partnership investments for $490 million, the proceeds of which will be invested in our fiber expansion and growth plan. This transaction enables Consolidated to further advance its transition to a fiber-first broadband company and is consistent with our strategic priorities, focused on creating long-term value by simplifying our business and fully executing on our fiber expansion plan. Steve will provide some more details on the sales in his remarks. In the recent quarter, we added 9,600 Fiber Fidium subscribers, a 3x increase from a year ago and 25% increase from our record first quarter add. We also achieved total consumer positive broadband adds for the year. Most importantly, this fiber customer game outpaced DSL losses for the first time in 7 years. The vast majority, 80% of our net adds, are new fiber subscribers with over 65% of those subscribers choosing our 1-gig service. For the full year 2022, we are on track to add 3x the fiber net ads from 2021. Fidium is now available in 150 communities, and we launched 2-gig symmetrical speeds at the end of June. While it is still early, we are pleased with the customer interest and reaction of our 2-gig promotions. And importantly, Fidium 2-gig further solidifies our position as the technology leader in the markets we serve. We continue to see significant growth in data consumption. Our fiber customers consume 2 to 3x more data per month than DSL customers, and upstream bandwidth usage and demand is continuing to increase. An Open Vault study noted upstream bandwidth has tripled over the past 3-year period. Fiber is clearly the superior product, and critical to satisfying future market demand. And our fiber product is designed to make broadband easy. This means simple plans, transparent pricing and a digital customer experience, which makes it easy for customers to do business with us. Our symmetrical speed, premium whole home Mesh WiFi, No Data caps and no contract service is game-changing for the markets we serve. We offer convenient installation appointments and have a dedicated premium customer support channel. All of this is to create the best experience possible for our customers. We inspect customer satisfaction closely, and Fidium has been very well received, as measured by our industry-leading Net Promoter Score of over 50. Turning to cohort penetration. Our cumulative 2021 new fiber build cohorts continues to exceed our penetration target of 14% at the 12-month mark. In addition, our pre-built base cohort penetration has increased 80 basis points to 21% year-over-year. This increase in our pre-build fiber base reflects the positive receptivity we've experienced in our communities. As a reminder, our cohort penetration target for year 2 is 24% and year 3 is 33%. Terminal penetration will be closer to the 40% range over a 5-year horizon where we have a duopoly parity. I thought it might be useful to give you some additional context on our fiber markets. We'll break it out into 3 tiers. 55% have a population of 10,000 or less. Roughly 25% have a population between 10,000 and 50,000, and our largest markets make -- are over 50,000 and make up 10%. As a higher as a reminder, 90% of our markets have just one cable competitor and no other fiber provider. And by introducing fiber, we are providing an alternative superior technology that didn't exist previously in these communities. That said, we're not seeing anything notably different from last quarter as far as the competitive environment. There's no new entrants or significant responses where we have upgraded to the Fidium fiber product, and we are building the best fiber network and have the best product with the best customer experience. We continue to generate very strong pre-sign up activity where we are launching Fidium. We're using a targeted digital and local media strategy to introduce Fidium and provide easy options to pre-sign up via our self-service and enhanced website. June was our best month for net adds since we started the bill, and July looks to be well exceeding it. Turning to our fiber build plan, which is outlined on Slide 5, we are on track to upgrade over 400,000 locations this year. By the end of 2022, we have roughly 1 million fiber passings and we'll have 2 million fiber locations when we complete our planned Fidium fiber upgrades. We're up to $100 million in broadband partnership and grant-funding projects across just a few of our states. We're actively pursuing all opportunities that align with our build plan and help offset rural high-cost passings, allowing a return consistent with our model. As demonstrated by our very successful track record in securing and executing public-private partnerships, we are well positioned to capitalize on incremental government programs. There continues to be strong demand for faster speeds and fiber services, which we believe is a superior product. Our plan is clear, and we are executing well on it. We have several meaningful fiber deployment advantages, including our incumbent position. We know these markets very well and have a fiber-rich carier class network that we can cost effectively extend. We have existing conduit capacity for various facilities and pull access where we have aerial fiber. Approximately 80% of our fiber is aerial in Northern New England and in close proximity to our existing fiber backbone facilities, and we have very experienced teams and access to contract workforce which allows us to flex, ensuring we complete our builds on time. Turning to our commercial and carrier channels, we continue our long track record of growing data transport revenue across both channels in the second quarter. Our commercial go-to-market strategy leverages our extensive fiber network and our solutions-based sales approach, allowing us to become a trusted adviser to our customers while providing simple solutions to complex problems. One success I'd like to highlight in the second quarter was with the Champagne, Illinois-based educational network. We designed and delivered a 10-gig switch Ethernet network across 23 locations. This is a great example of solving our customers' bandwidth pain point and delivering a diverse, scalable network solution. Carrier revenue benefit from timing related to contract negotiations and a one-time fiber IRU sale booked in the second quarter. As we have previously discussed, the fiber-to-the-tower business is under some rate re-rate pressure, but as a result of these negotiations, we are seeing an opportunity to bid and win on new towers. New fiber castings within our unique routes provides opportunities for us to leverage the same fiber to grow commercial revenues. We increased our lit buildings 10% in the second quarter and had 90% of our new sales activity on our network, which correlates to higher margins, increased opportunity to upsell and a greater flexibility to ensure the best customer experience. Now let me address something on everyone's mind, and that's economic conditions. We are beginning to see some slower decision-making on the part of enterprise customers. However, our sales funnel remains solid. It's just from quote to signing, it's taking a little longer. In addition, fuel and energy costs are increasing, and we're taking steps to mitigate these increases. We are fortunate that we built up our inventory and worked ahead on our fiber builds where possible, allowing us to accelerate some of this year's build while keeping our unit costs down and overall build cost lower than they otherwise might be. I will now turn the call over to Steve, who will provide more insight on our second quarter financial results. Steve? Steven L. Childers - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer Thank you, Bob, and good morning to everyone. Today, I'll begin with an update on the sale of our interest and our Verizon Wireless limited partnerships. Yesterday after market closed, we announced the sale of these investments to Verizon Wireless for gross proceeds of $490 million. As a reminder, Consolidated had interest in 5 limited partnerships with Verizon, with our ownership ranging from 2.3% to almost 24%. The closing time line on one of the partnerships is promptly following the agreement being signed, and the remaining partnerships are expected to close by year-end 2022. Net proceeds, which we estimate to be approximately $470 million, will be used to investment in our fiber expansion and growth plan. Cash distributions from these investments are paid one quarter in arrears. We received $11.3 million in the second quarter and expect normal distributions in Q3. We currently estimate that our Q4 distributions will be reduced by $3 million to $5 million based on the actual time to close each transaction. I'll now provide an overview of our second quarter results, and I'll update our 2022 full year guidance. Total operating revenue for the second quarter was $298.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $107.5 million, representing a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter. As previously disclosed, effective January 1 of this year, the annual $48 million in CAF II funding we had received transitioned to $6 million under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The subsidy reduction impacts revenue and EBITDA by approximately $10.5 million on a quarterly basis in 2022. CapEx for the quarter was $179.1 million. I'll update our full year CapEx guidance in just a bit, but first, I want to call out a few things. The second quarter is typically a peak construction period, and we took advantage of favorable weather conditions to deliver a record quarter with more than 142,000 upgrades. This will be approximately 40,000 or 40% more than our original Q2 target, and our average cost to pass would account for roughly $24 million of Q2 CapEx. Additionally, we continue to do substantial pre-work on locations that will be completed and released the marketing in the last half of the year with an added estimated cost of $40 million for our construction work in process. Our construction and engineering teams are actually working about 2 quarters ahead. This work ahead focus is critical to making inventory available to sales on a ratable basis each month. Also, with consideration of supply chain challenges in the current inflationary economic environment, we continue to build inventory and selectively accelerate the bill. Now, I'll review revenue by customer channel. Turning to our consumer channel, total revenue was $118.6 million, down 5.1% compared to a year ago. Normalizing for the impact of the sale of our [oil] assets, revenue declined 3.9% year-over-year. Overall, Consumer broadband revenue in the second quarter was $67.6 million, up approximately [0.4%], get it right in a second, after normalizing for our Ohio sale. Consumer fiber net adds were up 3x from a year ago as our customer acquisition engine ramps. Consumer fiber revenue was $19.2 million, up $4.2 million or 28% year-over-year, and we have added almost 26,000 consumer fiber connections in the last 12 months. So in just 6 quarters of the build plan and for the first time in years, we have achieved total company consumer net positive broadband adds. Consumer fiber revenue was $64.95 in the second quarter, up sequentially by almost $1, driven by speed mix as customers are taking higher speeds and promotional pricing is rolling off after the first year of service. Consumer voice revenue was down $3.5 million, almost 9%, primarily due to the continued erosion of excess lines and associated services. Video revenue declined $2.4 million or 14.5% year-over-year. Our transition to over-the-top video services has enabled us to cap linear video deployments. Video programming costs are down $4.8 million, improving margins and free cash flow. Commercial revenue was $104.2 million, down $852,000 for the quarter. Data Services revenue was $57.1 million in the second quarter, up 0.4% year-over-year, primarily driven by growth in dedicated Internet services. Business Systems equipment and custom job installation revenue was up $2.3 million in Q2 compared to last year, building a momentum our sales teams realized throughout 2022. Offsetting this growth is continued voice erosion, which is occurring at a slightly higher rate in Q2. Access line erosion, combined with lower slick and long distance usage charges, drove the decline. Consumer data and transport revenue was $36.3 million, up 2.3% -- or $2.3 million or 6.8%. Our carrier revenue included a $3.1 million in a one-time fiber IRU sale. 