New all-fiber network from Fidium Fiber brings access to multi-gig speed internet speeds to more than 4,600 homes and businesses

BAR HARBOR, Maine, - July 1, 2024 - Fidium Fiber is now available to more than 4,600 homes and businesses in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, Maine. The expansion of Fidium's future-proof all-fiber fiber network empowers residents to enjoy the educational, employment, economic and community benefits that come from symmetrical multi-gig internet access.

"We're proud to expand Fidium Fiber to Bar Harbor and Mount Desert," said Sarah Davis, vice president of market development for Consolidated Communications. "We've been privileged to see firsthand how fiber broadband improves lives and helps communities thrive. We are excited to build the future together in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert and bring the benefits of Fidium Fiber to these communities and more across Maine."

Today, more than 260,000 Maine homes and businesses have access to Fidium, with additional availability coming soon throughout the state. Residents and businesses may register to learn more and get updates about service availability at FidiumFiber.com.

Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig-speed internet without contracts, installation fees or data caps. All Fidium plans offer reliable, symmetrical speeds from 100 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps). Fidium Fiber also offers VoIP phone service plans, and features speeds that allow customers to seamlessly stream their preferred TV and entertainment. FIdium recently was named in the Top 10 providers for Real-World Speeds by BroadbandNow.

For small businesses and entrepreneurs, Fidium@Work delivers the same reliability and flexibility with multi-gig speeds and additional robust business features to help businesses stay connected.

Fidium representatives will be visiting the community soon, taking part in local events and sharing more information about service options and availability. To learn more and sign up for Fidium today, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand fromConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more atFidiumFiber.com.