Consolidated Communications Helps Parents Keep Kids Safe During Data Privacy Week

Children’s screen time doubled in last two years, staying safe online is a key concern

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) is educating parents to help their kids understand data privacy and stay safer while online.

Children doubled their screen time at the onset of the pandemic, according to a JAMA Pediatrics study. The study focused on children’s recreational online usage, not remote learning, and found kids spend an average 7.7 hours on screens each day.

With kids spending more time online than ever before, the need to educate them on data privacy and usage is paramount. At the same time, 76% of individuals say it’s too hard to understand how information they share on apps, online and with the companies they do business with is being used.

Kicking off Data Privacy Week, Jan. 24 – 28, 2022, Consolidated is offering simple, actionable, age appropriate tips to teach kids about data privacy on its Stay Safe Online web resource at consolidated.com/StaySafeOnline.

“Our kids are spending more time online than ever before, between online gaming, social media, and video streaming,” said Aaron Reason, senior director of Network Security for Consolidated. “We must teach ourselves and our kids to understand how data can be used and to weigh the risks associated with the convenience of sharing information. Consolidated is a proponent of safe online data practices and works hard to educate our customers and communities.”

The National Cyber Security Alliance offers tips to help individuals and businesses better protect data, available at consolidated.com/staysafeonline.

