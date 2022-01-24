Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Communications Helps Parents Keep Kids Safe During Data Privacy Week

01/24/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Children’s screen time doubled in last two years, staying safe online is a key concern

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) is educating parents to help their kids understand data privacy and stay safer while online.

Children doubled their screen time at the onset of the pandemic, according to a JAMA Pediatrics study. The study focused on children’s recreational online usage, not remote learning, and found kids spend an average 7.7 hours on screens each day.

With kids spending more time online than ever before, the need to educate them on data privacy and usage is paramount. At the same time, 76% of individuals say it’s too hard to understand how information they share on apps, online and with the companies they do business with is being used.

Kicking off Data Privacy Week, Jan. 24 – 28, 2022, Consolidated is offering simple, actionable, age appropriate tips to teach kids about data privacy on its Stay Safe Online web resource at consolidated.com/StaySafeOnline.

“Our kids are spending more time online than ever before, between online gaming, social media, and video streaming,” said Aaron Reason, senior director of Network Security for Consolidated. “We must teach ourselves and our kids to understand how data can be used and to weigh the risks associated with the convenience of sharing information. Consolidated is a proponent of safe online data practices and works hard to educate our customers and communities.”

The National Cyber Security Alliance offers tips to help individuals and businesses better protect data, available at consolidated.com/staysafeonline.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Day is now Data Privacy Week! Between January 24 – 28, 2022, the National Cybersecurity Alliance will host events and share advice and resources to educate individuals and organizations on data privacy. Help us to educate others by getting involved in the campaign. During this webinar, we take an in-depth dive into the campaign and answer questions to help you customize the campaign for your audiences. We provide an overview of the campaign’s theme and messages, review the materials in this year’s toolkit and share tips and advice for launching your own initiatives. Learn more at staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
02:31pConsolidated Communications Helps Parents Keep Kids Safe During Data Privacy Week
BU
09:06aConsolidated Communications Adds Marissa Solis to Board of Directors
BU
01/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Fidium Fiber, New Customer-Centered Internet Experience, Now..
PU
01/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : New Fidium Fiber Internet Now Available to More Than 25,000 ..
PU
01/05Consolidated Communications Awards $42,000 in Grants Supporting Technology-Focused Scho..
BU
01/05CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Fidium Fiber Internet is Bringing Big City Speeds and New Hi..
PU
2021Consolidated Communications Enhances Managed Services Suite
CI
2021Consolidated Communications Enhances Managed Services Suite
BU
2021CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : New Fidium Fiber Internet Available to Homes in Keene, New H..
PU
2021CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : New Customer-Centered Fidium Fiber Internet Now Available to..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 282 M - -
Net income 2021 -115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 780 M 780 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Average target price 8,17 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Supervisor-Operator Services
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.-8.42%780
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.31%223 154
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.51%140 340
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.62%102 140
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.56%101 615
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.31%86 541