Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Communications Joins the National Cybersecurity Alliance in Raising Awareness During Cybersecurity Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider, is joining the National Cybersecurity Alliance in a month-long effort to help consumers and businesses avoid online scams, phishing, ransomware and more. Each October, the National Cybersecurity Council teams up with members of the technology community to raise people’s awareness off good online safety practices. This year especially, as our online lives have taken on even greater importance in staying connected to our work, school, and communities, Consolidated reminds consumers and businesses to stay vigilant. Consolidated Communications has accessible educational materials, easy-to-implement tips and additional resources available on consolidated.com/staysafeonline to help protect everything people connect. Consolidated also offers cybersecurity assessments and webinars for businesses.

“At Consolidated, we have a team of experienced professionals working to keep our networks safe each day,” said Aaron Reason, director of network security for Consolidated Communications. “But even with all our safety protocols, every user is just two network jumps from danger. Everyone has a crucial role in keeping their information safe, from learning to recognize a phishing email, to strengthening passwords and using two-factor authentication everywhere it’s available.”

While many companies have made great strides toward better security practices, no one is immune from risk. Robust practices and policies certainly help, but a 2020 State of Privacy and Security Awareness Report found that many employees are misinformed about risks, and fail to recognize their personal responsibility in cybersecurity. For example, 43 percent of surveyed employees were not aware that clicking a link or opening an attachment in a suspicious email is likely to lead to a malware infection.

“The number one cybersecurity risk is people,” Reason added. “The best security system in the world is only as strong as the weakest link. For most organizations, that weak link is one person clicking on something they shouldn’t have. In network security, we see it all the time, most ransomware or unauthorized access can be traced to a phishing email.”
        
“Within days of coronavirus lockdowns, we saw network traffic go up, and we also saw scammers’ efforts skyrocket,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. “We have robust, rigorous security practices and standards in place, along with comprehensive controls to identify and help protect our customers against security threats. While Consolidated Communications is diligent in securing the information of our customers, we are also committed to educating consumers and businesses on how to protect themselves.”

Consolidated Communications has robust security offerings that can help businesses address security concerns and safeguard private customer data, including the Company’s Cloud Secure, On-site Secure and DDoS Mitigation solutions, all backed by Consolidated’s experienced managed security teams.

About Consolidated Communications        
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Held every October, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online.

Contact:
Nicole Elton, Consolidated Communications
510.316.1430, Nicole.elton@consolidated.com

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
507.386.3765, jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:01aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Joins the National Cybersecurity Alliance in Raisi..
AQ
08:01aConsolidated Communications Joins the National Cybersecurity Alliance in Rais..
GL
10/08CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Launch of Microsoft Productivity Suite to ..
AQ
10/08Consolidated Communications Expands Launch of Microsoft Productivity Suite to..
GL
10/05CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to Release Third-Quarter Earnings on Oct. 29
AQ
10/05Consolidated Communications to Release Third-Quarter Earnings on Oct. 29
GL
10/02CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
10/02CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Closes on Stage One of Searchlight Capital Partner..
AQ
10/02Consolidated Communications Closes on Stage One of Searchlight Capital Partne..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 297 M - -
Net income 2020 50,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 424 M 424 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 5,80 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
Managers
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Executive Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.49.48%424
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.60%244 931
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.29.69%128 898
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.18%81 007
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.82%80 535
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.16%55 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group