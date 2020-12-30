Consolidated Communications : Michael Skrivan Named to Universal Service Administrative Company Board of Directors

Appointment follows USTelecom recommendation; three-year term to begin on Jan. 1, 2021

MATTOON, Ill. - Dec. 1, 2020 - Michael Skrivan, vice president, Legislative and Regulatory, at Consolidated Communications, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai.

USAC is an independent, not-for-profit designated as the administrator of the federal Universal Service Fund (USF) by the FCC. It oversees telecommunications programs, following the guidance set forth in FCC policy, for companies serving rural areas, low-income consumers, rural health care providers, schools and libraries. Skrivan, whose three-year term will begin on Jan. 1, 2021, will serve as the representative for interexchange carriers with less than $3 billion in annual operating revenues on the 19-member USAC Board.

'This appointment is representative of Consolidated's commitment to ensuring its customers and communities stay connected to the information and resources they need,' said Skrivan. 'I am honored by Chairman Pai's appointment and gratified to use my significant experience to help ensure our nation's schools and libraries have internet access and that affordable voice and broadband services are available to all citizens.'



