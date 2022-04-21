Consolidated Communications : New Gig-speed Fiber Internet Service from Fidium Fiber Coming to Northern California Homes

New symmetrical gigabit internet service coming to Roseville, Rocklin, Citrus Heights, Antelope, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento and more; Offering super-fast speeds without data caps, contracts, or required bundles

Roseville, Calif. - April 21, 2022 - You've seen the trucks around town, now residents of Roseville, Rocklin, Citrus Heights, Antelope, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento and more have a chance to be first in line to experience the newest fiber service from Fidium Fiber.

With speeds 10 times faster than the national average [1], Fidium is a new residential, symmetrical (that's same upload and download speeds) gigabit broadband internet service from Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL). Fidium was created to give customers everything they want, and nothing they don't. Residents can sign up now to be the first in line when Fidium lights up in nearly 100,000 homes next month. Fidium's fiber-to-the-home internet service will expand to an additional 40,000 homes by the end of the year.

"Last year, Money.com named Roseville the fifth best place to live in the U.S. if you work from home," said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi. "The remote work trend has enhanced our community's growth and ability to attract new residents and new investment. Consolidated's investment in their network is a testament to that. It's important to our economic growth, education of our current and future workforce, and to closing the digital divide."

Fidium's gigabit fiber internet service comes without the hassle of data caps, contracts or required bundles, and delivers straightforward plans and pricing. Symmetrical gig-speed fiber internet is available for $70 per month, including installation and whole-home WiFi. Fidium customers will get the best experience with the Attune WiFi whole-home management app, which provides speed tests and a host of options to help families stay safe online. Attune lets you see what devices are connected to your network; limit content for age-appropriate usage; and set controls on network use based on time of day. High-speed fiber plans start at just $35 per month.

"Fidium is the future of high-speed internet service and we're thrilled to offer Californians this entirely new fiber broadband service and customer experience at an ultra-competitive price point," said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business for Consolidated Communications. "Fidium's reimagined experience includes more choice and control while providing the super-fast internet speeds that customers need to live, work and learn from home."

Every Fidium Fiber internet plan offers:

Simple, affordable pricing ($70 per month for Gig service) that includes WiFi equipment and installation, with no required bundles, no data caps and no contract;

An intelligent whole-home mesh WiFi experience that starts with a top-rated WiFi 6 gateway and up to two extenders;

The Attune WiFi app, which offers new insights, more customization, more control and an unprecedented level of communication from your network and your smart home devices;

Easy, hassle-free installation on your schedule with text updates and two-hour appointment windows;

Intuitive customer portal with self-service options;

Real time, proactive network monitoring to solve issues remotely before customers even know they are happening; and

Premium technical support provided by experienced, compassionate team members.

To sign up to be notified when service is available, visit FidiumFiber.com/Expansion. Follow Fidium on Facebook at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, on Twitter at Twitter.com/FidiumFiber or find us on YouTube.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

[1] 2021 State of the Internet Report from HighSpeedInternet.com