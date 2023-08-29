PERRY, Fla. - Aug. 29, 2020 - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) has activated its emergency preparedness plans in advance of Hurricane Idalia's anticipated landfall on Florida's gulf coast. At this time, all operations in the Company's Florida service area are open.

"As a critical infrastructure provider, we are fully focused on safely supporting our customers and community, restoring any essential services that may be affected by the storm," said Gabe Waggoner, executive vice president of operations at Consolidated Communications. "Customers rely on us every day, especially during the most severe weather. Our emergency preparedness plans and our ongoing investment in our resilient fiber network ensures we are ready."

The Company's emergency preparedness plan includes:

activating its Emergency Operations Center and initiating emergency preparation planning,

equipping fleet vehicles with extra fuel, fluids and lighting,

ensuring all safety equipment is in place,

ensuring all back-up power supplies and generators are fully operational,

taking inventory of supplies needed for plant and network restoration and supplementing where necessary; and

placing emergency network supplies throughout company facilities.

Consolidated Communications is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia and its forecasted storm track. The Company will continue to provide customers with notifications and updates throughout the storm and is committed to providing service to its customers 365 days a year, even when severe weather hits.

Consolidated Communications offers the following contact information for service needs, and customers are encouraged to check the website for the latest service update.

Repair: 844.YOUR.CCI (844-968-7224)

Website: www.consolidated.com/hurricaneinfo

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 58,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.