On January 24, 2024, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc announced that these definitive additional materials amend and supplement the definitive proxy statement dated December 18, 2023, initially mailed to stockholders on or about December 18, 2023 and further supplemented on December 27, 2023, January 3, 2024, January 10, 2024, January 11, 2024, January 19, 2024, January 22, 2024 and January 23, 2024 by the company for the special meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held virtually via the Internet on January 31, 2024. The Company stated that as previously disclosed, on October 15, 2023, it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, with Condor Holdings LLC, (Parent) affiliated with certain funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., and Condor Merger Sub Inc., (Merger Sub), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company , with the Company surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of an affiliate of Searchlight. The Company also stated that the Company?s board of directors formed a special committee consisting solely of independent and disinterested directors of the Company Board to, among other things, consider, review, evaluate and negotiate the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger, and any other alternatives available to the Company, including the possibility of not entering into any transaction or entering into an alternative transaction with another third party, and to provide its recommendations to the Company Board for its approval.

In addition, the Company recommended the shareholders to vote for the Merger Agreement Proposal, for the Advisory Compensation Proposal and for the Adjournment Proposal.