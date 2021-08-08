Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Communications : Reaches Tentative Agreements with Unions in Northern New England

08/08/2021 | 10:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the Company has reached tentative agreements with both the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Locals 2320, 2326 and 2327 and the Communication Workers of America (CWA), Local 1400 who together represent approximately 900 workers in Northern New England.

The four-year tentative agreements are subject to ratification by the members of IBEW and CWA, respectively.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of negotiations and the effective partnership we are building with union leadership and our employees,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “These agreements reflect our mutual commitment to progress and the bright future we have together. The new four-year contracts with the IBEW and the CWA offer competitive benefits and investment in employees and an increased commitment to maintain jobs in Northern New England.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
08/08CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Reaches Tentative Agreements with Unions in Northe..
BU
08/05CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
08/02CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Citigroup Upgrades Consolidated Communications Hol..
MT
07/30CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Financial Reporting Document
PU
07/29CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Senior Notes Indenture (Form 8-K)
PU
07/29CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Earnings Flash (CNSL) CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS ..
MT
07/29CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Earnings Flash (CNSL) CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS ..
MT
07/29CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/29CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 284 M - -
Net income 2021 -128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 850 M 850 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,61 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,08%
Managers and Directors
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Currey Chairman
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
John Joseph Lunny Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.76.07%850
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.01%228 617
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.41%141 560
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.31%129 504
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.26%98 686
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.18%92 270