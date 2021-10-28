Consolidated Communications Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results 10/28/2021 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

Increased fiber net adds 20% year to date, added approximately 11,000 consumer fiber Gig-capable subscribers in 2021. Company announced agreement to sell non-core Ohio business, consistent with portfolio review. Final stage of Searchlight investment expected to close in fourth quarter 2021. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the third quarter 2021. “We are executing well and ahead of schedule on our fiber network deployment and are on track to upgrade more than 300,000 locations to gig-capable fiber this year,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “So far in 2021, we have increased consumer fiber connections 20% year to date and grew consumer data average revenue per unit 7%. This progress positions Consolidated for ongoing growth and opportunity as we prepare to launch a new brand, introducing a superior fiber product and exceptional customer experience.” Third Quarter Financial Highlights (compared, where applicable, to third quarter 2020): Revenue totaled $318.6 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $127.4 million.

Consumer broadband revenue was $68.6 million, up 2.1%.

Commercial and carrier data-transport revenue was $91.1 million, up 1.1%.

Net cash from operating activities was $110.1 million; cash and short-term investments totaled $253.6 million.

Capital expenditures totaled $144.3 million, reflecting the investment related to the fiber expansion plan and 97,000 upgrades completed in the quarter. Operating expenses were $206.6 million, $2.9 million or 1.4% lower than a year ago. The primary drivers were network cost efficiencies including lower cost of video programming, and the receipt of property tax rebates. Income from operations totaled $32.5 million, down compared to $37.4 million a year ago. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a revenue decline of $8.5 million combined with a non-cash loss on sale of assets offset by a $6.5 million decline in depreciation and amortization expense. As part of an ongoing asset evaluation, the Company announced in September that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the Company’s non-core, rural ILEC business located in Ohio for approximately $26 million and recorded a pre-tax non-cash loss of $5.7 million during the quarter, which included approximately $22 million of allocated goodwill. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Net interest expense was $43.2 million, an increase of $11.5 million compared to a year ago due to the recapitalization of the balance sheet associated with the debt refinancing and the receipt of the $350 million Searchlight Capital Partners strategic investment in October 2020. Non-cash interest on the Searchlight note combined with amortization of deferred financing costs and the discount totaled $10.9 million in the third quarter 2021. At Sept. 30, 2021, the Company recognized a non-cash loss of $2.2 million related to a change in the fair value of the Searchlight contingent payment obligations. Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $11.1 million, compared to $12.3 million a year ago. GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, compared to net income of $14.6 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.05) compared to net income per share of $0.20 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted net income per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.18 compared to $0.23 in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $127.4 million, a decrease of 3.7% from $132.2 million in the prior year primarily due to declines in voice and special access revenues partially offset by lower operating expenses. “We’re making good progress on our multi-year, fiber-first strategy and business transformation,” said Steve Childers, chief financial officer at Consolidated Communications. “We have a fully funded build plan, with a strong cash and liquidity position, and we are on track to return to growth. We are increasing our capex guidance to reflect the proactive steps we have taken to secure equipment and fiber to mitigate ongoing supply chain challenges affecting our industry and the broader economy. The final investment of our Searchlight partnership is expected to close by the end of the year, following FCC approval.” 2021 Outlook Consolidated Communications updated its capex guidance for 2021 based on the Company’s current pace of its build plan. The Company affirmed the other metrics included in its 2021 outlook. Capital expenditures $440 million to $460 million Previous: $400 million to $420 million Adjusted EBITDA $500 million to $510 million no change Cash interest expense $130 million to $135 million no change Cash income taxes $2 million to $4 million no change Conference Call Consolidated’s third quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be webcast live today at 10 a.m. ET. The webcast and materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for analysts and investors is 833-794-0898, conference ID 9769405. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 4 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 9769405. About Consolidated Communications Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio,” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow. Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis. We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future. We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry. Safe Harbor Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, cash flows, stock price and employees; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities, will not be realized; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the investment on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the investment are not obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the Company or the expected benefits of the investment; the anticipated use of proceeds of the strategic investment; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,682 $ 155,561 Short-term investments 154,963 — Accounts receivable, net 133,524 137,646 Income tax receivable 1,516 1,072 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,505 46,382 Assets held for sale 25,990 — Total current assets 471,180 340,661 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,905,661 1,760,152 Investments 109,307 111,665 Goodwill 1,013,243 1,035,274 Customer relationships, net 83,782 113,418 Other intangible assets 11,175 10,557 Other assets 134,603 135,573 Total assets $ 3,728,951 $ 3,507,300 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,930 $ 25,283 Advance billings and customer deposits 55,192 49,544 Accrued compensation 66,723 74,957 Accrued interest 52,621 21,194 Accrued expense 91,574 81,931 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 6,944 17,561 Liabilities held for sale 90 — Total current liabilities 321,074 270,470 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,115,266 1,932,666 Deferred income taxes 179,479 171,021 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 269,119 300,373 Convertible security interest 262,124 238,701 Contingent payment rights 105,830 123,241 Other long-term liabilities 74,423 81,600 Total liabilities 3,327,315 3,118,072 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 98,754,185 and 79,227,607 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 988 792 Additional paid-in capital 649,667 525,673 Accumulated deficit (156,690 ) (34,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (99,547 ) (109,418 ) Noncontrolling interest 7,218 6,695 Total shareholders' equity 401,636 389,228 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,728,951 $ 3,507,300 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 318,584 $ 327,066 $ 963,753 $ 977,904 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 142,507 144,428 431,797 421,717 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,100 65,066 199,948 197,679 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 5,704 — 5,704 — Depreciation and amortization 73,765 80,220 225,455 244,024 Income from operations 32,508 37,352 100,849 114,484 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (43,176 ) (31,661 ) (137,022 ) (95,215 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — (17,101 ) 234 Change in fair value of contingent payment rights (2,205 ) — (99,619 ) — Other income, net 13,345 13,467 36,306 38,529 Income (loss) before income taxes 472 19,158 (116,587 ) 58,032 Income tax expense 4,953 4,576 5,066 13,892 Net income (loss) (4,481 ) 14,582 (121,653 ) 44,140 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 240 72 523 243 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (4,721 ) $ 14,510 $ (122,176 ) $ 43,897 Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ (0.05 ) $ 0.20 $ (1.47 ) $ 0.60 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (4,481 ) $ 14,582 $ (121,653 ) $ 44,140 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,765 80,220 225,455 244,024 Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings 107 857 1,345 1,001 Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense (11,755 ) (13,681 ) (29,968 ) (29,666 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 3,217 2,263 7,160 5,487 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 4,472 1,222 13,121 3,628 Non-cash interest expense on convertible security interest 8,230 — 24,334 — Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — — 17,101 (234 ) Loss on change in fair value of contingent payment rights 2,205 — 99,619 — Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 5,704 — 5,704 — Other adjustments, net (99 ) (255 ) 3,632 (4,485 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 28,783 30,421 50,129 33,455 Net cash provided by operating activities 110,148 115,629 295,979 297,350 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (144,292 ) (55,978 ) (339,488 ) (152,215 ) Purchase of short-term investments (64,996 ) — (154,963 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 37 904 126 6,977 Proceeds from sale of investments — — 1,198 426 Net cash used in investing activities (209,251 ) (55,074 ) (493,127 ) (144,812 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bond offering — — 400,000 — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — 150,000 40,000 Payment of finance lease obligations (1,529 ) (2,124 ) (4,465 ) (7,243 ) Payment on long-term debt — (4,588 ) (397,000 ) (93,763 ) Retirement of senior notes — — — (4,208 ) Payment of financing costs — — (8,266 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,529 ) (6,712 ) 140,269 (65,214 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (100,632 ) 53,843 (56,879 ) 87,324 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 199,314 45,876 155,561 12,395 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 98,682 $ 99,719 $ 98,682 $ 99,719 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 91,101 $ 90,153 $ 272,262 $ 269,297 Voice services 42,619 45,343 130,359 136,838 Other 10,580 10,909 29,785 33,027 144,300 146,405 432,406 439,162 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 68,604 67,163 202,340 196,806 Video services 16,163 18,452 49,743 56,796 Voice services 40,587 42,775 121,180 129,072 125,354 128,390 373,263 382,674 Subsidies 17,264 18,064 52,068 54,587 Network access 29,923 32,009 92,641 93,947 Other products and services 1,743 2,198 13,375 7,534 Total operating revenue $ 318,584 $ 327,066 $ 963,753 $ 977,904 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 91,101 $ 90,813 $ 90,348 $ 92,781 $ 90,153 Voice services 42,619 43,461 44,279 44,862 45,343 Other 10,580 9,486 9,719 12,128 10,909 144,300 143,760 144,346 149,771 146,405 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 68,604 67,981 65,755 66,253 67,163 Video services 16,163 16,799 16,781 17,547 18,452 Voice services 40,587 40,173 40,420 41,431 42,775 125,354 124,953 122,956 125,231 128,390 Subsidies 17,264 17,465 17,339 17,402 18,064 Network access 29,923 31,115 31,603 31,314 32,009 Other products and services 1,743 3,110 8,522 2,406 2,198 Total operating revenue $ 318,584 $ 320,403 $ 324,766 $ 326,124 $ 327,066 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (4,481 ) $ 14,582 $ (121,653 ) $ 44,140 Add (subtract): Income tax expense 4,953 4,576 5,066 13,892 Interest expense, net 43,176 31,661 137,022 95,215 Depreciation and amortization 73,765 80,220 225,455 244,024 EBITDA 117,413 131,039 245,890 397,271 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 951 35 11,387 (3,280 ) Investment income (accrual basis) (11,052 ) (11,510 ) (32,047 ) (31,269 ) Investment distributions (cash basis) 11,127 12,350 33,160 32,046 Pension/OPEB benefit (2,207 ) (1,937 ) (7,290 ) (3,107 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — — 17,101 (234 ) Loss on impairment 5,704 — 5,704 — Change in fair value of contingent payment right 2,205 — 99,619 — Non-cash compensation (3) 3,217 2,263 7,160 5,487 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,358 $ 132,240 $ 380,684 $ 396,914 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Range Low High Net loss $ (120 ) $ (105 ) Add: Income tax expense 5 10 Interest expense, net 175 170 Depreciation and amortization 302 297 EBITDA 362 372 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 15 15 Pension/OPEB benefit (10 ) (10 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 17 17 Loss on impairment 6 6 Change in fair value of contingent payment right 100 100 Non-cash compensation (3) 10 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 500 $ 510 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 Summary of Outstanding Debt: Term loans, net of discount $10,699 $ 989,176 6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028 750,000 5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028 400,000 Finance leases 22,166 Total debt as of September 30, 2021 2,161,342 Less deferred debt issuance costs (39,132 ) Less cash on hand (253,645 ) Total net debt as of September 30, 2021 $ 1,868,565 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 $ 512,994 Total Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA 3.64x Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (4,481 ) $ 14,582 $ (121,653 ) $ 44,140 Integration and severance related costs, net of tax 674 — 2,353 31 Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax — 6 — (104 ) Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 5,704 — 5,704 — Loss (gain) on disposition of wireless spectrum licenses, net of tax — — 2,641 (2,714 ) Loss on disposition of fixed wireless, net of tax — — 3,085 — Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net of tax — — 12,639 (178 ) Change in fair value of contingent payment rights 2,205 — 99,619 — Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees 10,944 — 32,006 — Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (261 ) (187 ) (682 ) (568 ) Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 2,378 1,722 5,292 4,176 Adjusted net income $ 17,163 $ 16,123 $ 41,003 $ 44,783 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 92,791 71,153 83,003 71,153 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.49 $ 0.63 Notes: Calculations above assume a 26.1% and 23.9% effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and 26.1% and 23.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Metrics (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Passings FttP - Gig+ 494,100 397,100 320,800 275,000 273,000 Fiber Node/DSL 2,255,600 2,347,800 2,421,300 2,460,900 2,460,900 Total Passings 2,749,700 2,744,900 2,742,100 2,735,900 2,733,900 FttP - Gig+ % 18% 14% 12% 10% 10% Consumer Data Connections FttP - Gig+ 65,929 61,911 58,885 55,000 54,833 Fiber Node/DSL 324,732 331,569 339,117 346,357 352,826 Total Consumer Data Connections 390,661 393,480 398,002 401,357 407,659 Consumer Data Penetrations % FttP - Gig+ 13% 16% 18% 20% 20% Fiber Node/DSL 14% 14% 14% 14% 14% Total Consumer Data Penetration % 14% 14% 15% 15% 15% Consumer Data ARPU $ 58.48 $ 57.26 $ 55.24 $ 54.41 $ 54.51 Consumer ARPU $ 79.24 $ 77.84 $ 75.19 $ 75.25 $ 76.07 Consumer Voice Connections 341,135 352,835 362,384 370,660 380,236 Video Connections 66,971 70,795 73,986 76,041 77,854 Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP) 50,405 48,727 47,364 46,664 46,326 On-net buildings 14,625 14,253 13,910 13,564 13,202 Notes: In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year, fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings by 2025 or 70% of our service area to Gig+ fiber capable services by 2025. 