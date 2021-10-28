Consolidated Communications Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
10/28/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Delivering on fiber upgrade strategy with speed and agility to meet consumer needs for reliable, high-speed broadband services.
Completed 97,000 fiber upgrades in third quarter; on track to upgrade over 300,000 fiber locations in 2021 and extend fiber services to 70% of Company’s footprint by 2025.
Increased fiber net adds 20% year to date, added approximately 11,000 consumer fiber Gig-capable subscribers in 2021.
Company announced agreement to sell non-core Ohio business, consistent with portfolio review.
Final stage of Searchlight investment expected to close in fourth quarter 2021.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the third quarter 2021.
“We are executing well and ahead of schedule on our fiber network deployment and are on track to upgrade more than 300,000 locations to gig-capable fiber this year,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “So far in 2021, we have increased consumer fiber connections 20% year to date and grew consumer data average revenue per unit 7%. This progress positions Consolidated for ongoing growth and opportunity as we prepare to launch a new brand, introducing a superior fiber product and exceptional customer experience.”
Third Quarter Financial Highlights (compared, where applicable, to third quarter 2020):
Revenue totaled $318.6 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $127.4 million.
Consumer broadband revenue was $68.6 million, up 2.1%.
Commercial and carrier data-transport revenue was $91.1 million, up 1.1%.
Net cash from operating activities was $110.1 million; cash and short-term investments totaled $253.6 million.
Capital expenditures totaled $144.3 million, reflecting the investment related to the fiber expansion plan and 97,000 upgrades completed in the quarter.
Operating expenses were $206.6 million, $2.9 million or 1.4% lower than a year ago. The primary drivers were network cost efficiencies including lower cost of video programming, and the receipt of property tax rebates.
Income from operations totaled $32.5 million, down compared to $37.4 million a year ago. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a revenue decline of $8.5 million combined with a non-cash loss on sale of assets offset by a $6.5 million decline in depreciation and amortization expense. As part of an ongoing asset evaluation, the Company announced in September that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the Company’s non-core, rural ILEC business located in Ohio for approximately $26 million and recorded a pre-tax non-cash loss of $5.7 million during the quarter, which included approximately $22 million of allocated goodwill. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Net interest expense was $43.2 million, an increase of $11.5 million compared to a year ago due to the recapitalization of the balance sheet associated with the debt refinancing and the receipt of the $350 million Searchlight Capital Partners strategic investment in October 2020. Non-cash interest on the Searchlight note combined with amortization of deferred financing costs and the discount totaled $10.9 million in the third quarter 2021.
At Sept. 30, 2021, the Company recognized a non-cash loss of $2.2 million related to a change in the fair value of the Searchlight contingent payment obligations.
Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $11.1 million, compared to $12.3 million a year ago.
GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, compared to net income of $14.6 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.05) compared to net income per share of $0.20 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted net income per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.18 compared to $0.23 in the year ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $127.4 million, a decrease of 3.7% from $132.2 million in the prior year primarily due to declines in voice and special access revenues partially offset by lower operating expenses.
“We’re making good progress on our multi-year, fiber-first strategy and business transformation,” said Steve Childers, chief financial officer at Consolidated Communications. “We have a fully funded build plan, with a strong cash and liquidity position, and we are on track to return to growth. We are increasing our capex guidance to reflect the proactive steps we have taken to secure equipment and fiber to mitigate ongoing supply chain challenges affecting our industry and the broader economy. The final investment of our Searchlight partnership is expected to close by the end of the year, following FCC approval.”
2021 Outlook
Consolidated Communications updated its capex guidance for 2021 based on the Company’s current pace of its build plan. The Company affirmed the other metrics included in its 2021 outlook.
Capital expenditures
$440 million to $460 million
Previous: $400 million to $420 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$500 million to $510 million
no change
Cash interest expense
$130 million to $135 million
no change
Cash income taxes
$2 million to $4 million
no change
Conference Call
Consolidated’s third quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be webcast live today at 10 a.m. ET. The webcast and materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for analysts and investors is 833-794-0898, conference ID 9769405. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 4 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 9769405.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio,” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.
Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.
We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.
These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.
We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.
Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, cash flows, stock price and employees; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities, will not be realized; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the investment on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the investment are not obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the Company or the expected benefits of the investment; the anticipated use of proceeds of the strategic investment; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,682
$
155,561
Short-term investments
154,963
—
Accounts receivable, net
133,524
137,646
Income tax receivable
1,516
1,072
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,505
46,382
Assets held for sale
25,990
—
Total current assets
471,180
340,661
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,905,661
1,760,152
Investments
109,307
111,665
Goodwill
1,013,243
1,035,274
Customer relationships, net
83,782
113,418
Other intangible assets
11,175
10,557
Other assets
134,603
135,573
Total assets
$
3,728,951
$
3,507,300
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
47,930
$
25,283
Advance billings and customer deposits
55,192
49,544
Accrued compensation
66,723
74,957
Accrued interest
52,621
21,194
Accrued expense
91,574
81,931
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
6,944
17,561
Liabilities held for sale
90
—
Total current liabilities
321,074
270,470
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,115,266
1,932,666
Deferred income taxes
179,479
171,021
Pension and other post-retirement obligations
269,119
300,373
Convertible security interest
262,124
238,701
Contingent payment rights
105,830
123,241
Other long-term liabilities
74,423
81,600
Total liabilities
3,327,315
3,118,072
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 98,754,185 and 79,227,607 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
988
792
Additional paid-in capital
649,667
525,673
Accumulated deficit
(156,690
)
(34,514
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(99,547
)
(109,418
)
Noncontrolling interest
7,218
6,695
Total shareholders' equity
401,636
389,228
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,728,951
$
3,507,300
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$
318,584
$
327,066
$
963,753
$
977,904
Operating expenses:
Cost of services and products
142,507
144,428
431,797
421,717
Selling, general and administrative expenses
64,100
65,066
199,948
197,679
Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
5,704
—
5,704
—
Depreciation and amortization
73,765
80,220
225,455
244,024
Income from operations
32,508
37,352
100,849
114,484
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net of interest income
(43,176
)
(31,661
)
(137,022
)
(95,215
)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(17,101
)
234
Change in fair value of contingent payment rights
(2,205
)
—
(99,619
)
—
Other income, net
13,345
13,467
36,306
38,529
Income (loss) before income taxes
472
19,158
(116,587
)
58,032
Income tax expense
4,953
4,576
5,066
13,892
Net income (loss)
(4,481
)
14,582
(121,653
)
44,140
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
240
72
523
243
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
(4,721
)
$
14,510
$
(122,176
)
$
43,897
Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders
$
(0.05
)
$
0.20
$
(1.47
)
$
0.60
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
(4,481
)
$
14,582
$
(121,653
)
$
44,140
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
73,765
80,220
225,455
244,024
Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings
107
857
1,345
1,001
Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense
(11,755
)
(13,681
)
(29,968
)
(29,666
)
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
3,217
2,263
7,160
5,487
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
4,472
1,222
13,121
3,628
Non-cash interest expense on convertible security interest
8,230
—
24,334
—
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
—
—
17,101
(234
)
Loss on change in fair value of contingent payment rights
2,205
—
99,619
—
Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
5,704
—
5,704
—
Other adjustments, net
(99
)
(255
)
3,632
(4,485
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
28,783
30,421
50,129
33,455
Net cash provided by operating activities
110,148
115,629
295,979
297,350
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
(144,292
)
(55,978
)
(339,488
)
(152,215
)
Purchase of short-term investments
(64,996
)
—
(154,963
)
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
37
904
126
6,977
Proceeds from sale of investments
—
—
1,198
426
Net cash used in investing activities
(209,251
)
(55,074
)
(493,127
)
(144,812
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bond offering
—
—
400,000
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
—
150,000
40,000
Payment of finance lease obligations
(1,529
)
(2,124
)
(4,465
)
(7,243
)
Payment on long-term debt
—
(4,588
)
(397,000
)
(93,763
)
Retirement of senior notes
—
—
—
(4,208
)
Payment of financing costs
—
—
(8,266
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,529
)
(6,712
)
140,269
(65,214
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(100,632
)
53,843
(56,879
)
87,324
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
199,314
45,876
155,561
12,395
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
98,682
$
99,719
$
98,682
$
99,719
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP)
$
91,101
$
90,153
$
272,262
$
269,297
Voice services
42,619
45,343
130,359
136,838
Other
10,580
10,909
29,785
33,027
144,300
146,405
432,406
439,162
Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)
68,604
67,163
202,340
196,806
Video services
16,163
18,452
49,743
56,796
Voice services
40,587
42,775
121,180
129,072
125,354
128,390
373,263
382,674
Subsidies
17,264
18,064
52,068
54,587
Network access
29,923
32,009
92,641
93,947
Other products and services
1,743
2,198
13,375
7,534
Total operating revenue
$
318,584
$
327,066
$
963,753
$
977,904
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP)
$
91,101
$
90,813
$
90,348
$
92,781
$
90,153
Voice services
42,619
43,461
44,279
44,862
45,343
Other
10,580
9,486
9,719
12,128
10,909
144,300
143,760
144,346
149,771
146,405
Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)
68,604
67,981
65,755
66,253
67,163
Video services
16,163
16,799
16,781
17,547
18,452
Voice services
40,587
40,173
40,420
41,431
42,775
125,354
124,953
122,956
125,231
128,390
Subsidies
17,264
17,465
17,339
17,402
18,064
Network access
29,923
31,115
31,603
31,314
32,009
Other products and services
1,743
3,110
8,522
2,406
2,198
Total operating revenue
$
318,584
$
320,403
$
324,766
$
326,124
$
327,066
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(4,481
)
$
14,582
$
(121,653
)
$
44,140
Add (subtract):
Income tax expense
4,953
4,576
5,066
13,892
Interest expense, net
43,176
31,661
137,022
95,215
Depreciation and amortization
73,765
80,220
225,455
244,024
EBITDA
117,413
131,039
245,890
397,271
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)
951
35
11,387
(3,280
)
Investment income (accrual basis)
(11,052
)
(11,510
)
(32,047
)
(31,269
)
Investment distributions (cash basis)
11,127
12,350
33,160
32,046
Pension/OPEB benefit
(2,207
)
(1,937
)
(7,290
)
(3,107
)
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
—
—
17,101
(234
)
Loss on impairment
5,704
—
5,704
—
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
2,205
—
99,619
—
Non-cash compensation (3)
3,217
2,263
7,160
5,487
Adjusted EBITDA
$
127,358
$
132,240
$
380,684
$
396,914
Notes:
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Range
Low
High
Net loss
$ (120
)
$ (105
)
Add:
Income tax expense
5
10
Interest expense, net
175
170
Depreciation and amortization
302
297
EBITDA
362
372
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)
15
15
Pension/OPEB benefit
(10
)
(10
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
17
17
Loss on impairment
6
6
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
100
100
Non-cash compensation (3)
10
10
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 500
$ 510
Notes:
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2021
Summary of Outstanding Debt:
Term loans, net of discount $10,699
$
989,176
6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028
750,000
5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028
400,000
Finance leases
22,166
Total debt as of September 30, 2021
2,161,342
Less deferred debt issuance costs
(39,132
)
Less cash on hand
(253,645
)
Total net debt as of September 30, 2021
$
1,868,565
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021
$
512,994
Total Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA
3.64x
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(4,481
)
$
14,582
$
(121,653
)
$
44,140
Integration and severance related costs, net of tax
674
—
2,353
31
Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax
—
6
—
(104
)
Loss on impairment of assets held for sale
5,704
—
5,704
—
Loss (gain) on disposition of wireless spectrum licenses, net of tax
—
—
2,641
(2,714
)
Loss on disposition of fixed wireless, net of tax
—
—
3,085
—
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
—
—
12,639
(178
)
Change in fair value of contingent payment rights
2,205
—
99,619
—
Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees
10,944
—
32,006
—
Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax
(261
)
(187
)
(682
)
(568
)
Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax
2,378
1,722
5,292
4,176
Adjusted net income
$
17,163
$
16,123
$
41,003
$
44,783
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
92,791
71,153
83,003
71,153
Adjusted diluted net income per share
$
0.18
$
0.23
$
0.49
$
0.63
Notes:
Calculations above assume a 26.1% and 23.9% effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and 26.1% and 23.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Key Operating Metrics
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Passings
FttP - Gig+
494,100
397,100
320,800
275,000
273,000
Fiber Node/DSL
2,255,600
2,347,800
2,421,300
2,460,900
2,460,900
Total Passings
2,749,700
2,744,900
2,742,100
2,735,900
2,733,900
FttP - Gig+ %
18%
14%
12%
10%
10%
Consumer Data Connections
FttP - Gig+
65,929
61,911
58,885
55,000
54,833
Fiber Node/DSL
324,732
331,569
339,117
346,357
352,826
Total Consumer Data Connections
390,661
393,480
398,002
401,357
407,659
Consumer Data Penetrations %
FttP - Gig+
13%
16%
18%
20%
20%
Fiber Node/DSL
14%
14%
14%
14%
14%
Total Consumer Data Penetration %
14%
14%
15%
15%
15%
Consumer Data ARPU
$
58.48
$
57.26
$
55.24
$
54.41
$
54.51
Consumer ARPU
$
79.24
$
77.84
$
75.19
$
75.25
$
76.07
Consumer Voice Connections
341,135
352,835
362,384
370,660
380,236
Video Connections
66,971
70,795
73,986
76,041
77,854
Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP)
50,405
48,727
47,364
46,664
46,326
On-net buildings
14,625
14,253
13,910
13,564
13,202
Notes:
In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year, fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings by 2025 or 70% of our service area to Gig+ fiber capable services by 2025. As of Sept. 30, 2021, 219,000 of the target 300,000 passings for 2021 were upgraded to FttP.