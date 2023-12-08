Fidium Fiber is now available to more than 330 homes and businesses in Tower Hill, as Consolidated Communications continues to expand its all-fiber network in Illinoish4

Tower Hill, Ill. - Dec. 8, 2023 - An all-new fiber internet service is now available in the community of Tower Hill, as Consolidated Communications has expanded its Fidium Fiber service coverage to local residents. More than 330 area homes and businesses in Tower Hill can now access Fidium's symmetrical, multi-gig speed fiber internet service.

"We are excited to bring Fidium Fiber to Tower Hill, connecting residents and businesses to all the benefits that come with reliable, high-speed fiber internet," said Brett Bennett, senior director, product management. "Building this future-proof fiber network will bring connectivity that will carry into the next generation for Tower Hill and all our Illinois communities."

Fidium Fiber is now available to more than 30,000 Illinois homes and businesses, including in Arcola, Arthur, Charleston, Litchfield, Mattoon, Oakland, Pana, Shelbyville, Taylorville and Tower Hill. These communities are now connected to all the benefits that come with access to high-speed broadband connection.

Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig-speed internet without contracts, installation fees or data caps. All Fidium plans offer reliable, symmetrical speeds from 100 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps). Fidium Fiber also offers VoIP phone service plans, and features speeds that allow customers to seamlessly stream their preferred TV and entertainment.

Fidium@Work delivers the same reliability, multi-gig speeds and ease of use our residential customers love, with the addition of more robust features entrepreneurs need to keep their business connected.

To learn more and sign up for Fidium Today, visit FidiumFiber.com/GotFiber. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand fromConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more atFidiumFiber.com.