Consolidated Communications : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

On September 13, 2022, Clio Subsidiary, LLC ("Clio Subsidiary"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), completed the sale of its five limited wireless partnership interests (the "Partnership Interests") for aggregate cash proceeds of $490 million pursuant to a Partnership Interest Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 1, 2022, by and among Cellco Partnership ("Cellco"), Clio Subsidiary and, solely for the purposes of certain provisions specified therein, Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. Cellco is the General Partner of the Partnership Interests and is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Verizon Communications, Inc.

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and have been adjusted to give effect to the sale of the Partnership Interests. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations, which have been prepared for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021, give effect to the sale of the Partnership Interests as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet has been prepared as of June 30, 2022 and gives effect to the sale of the Partnership Interests as if it had occurred on that date.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for informational purposes only and do not purport to be indicative of the financial position or results of operations of the Company had the sale of the Partnership Interests been completed as of the beginning of the earliest period presented, nor indicative of future results of operations or future financial position of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements reflect management's best estimates based on currently available information.