  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CNSL   US2090341072

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
5.470 USD   -1.97%
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K
PU
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Consolidated Communications : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K

09/15/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

On September 13, 2022, Clio Subsidiary, LLC ("Clio Subsidiary"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), completed the sale of its five limited wireless partnership interests (the "Partnership Interests") for aggregate cash proceeds of $490 million pursuant to a Partnership Interest Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 1, 2022, by and among Cellco Partnership ("Cellco"), Clio Subsidiary and, solely for the purposes of certain provisions specified therein, Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. Cellco is the General Partner of the Partnership Interests and is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Verizon Communications, Inc.

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and have been adjusted to give effect to the sale of the Partnership Interests. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations, which have been prepared for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021, give effect to the sale of the Partnership Interests as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet has been prepared as of June 30, 2022 and gives effect to the sale of the Partnership Interests as if it had occurred on that date.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for informational purposes only and do not purport to be indicative of the financial position or results of operations of the Company had the sale of the Partnership Interests been completed as of the beginning of the earliest period presented, nor indicative of future results of operations or future financial position of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements reflect management's best estimates based on currently available information.

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands)

Historical Pro Forma
Adjustments 		Pro Forma

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,019 $ 470,000 (a) $ 488,019

Short-term investments

25,005 - 25,005

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

117,479 - 117,479

Income tax receivable

2,733 - 2,733

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

56,928 - 56,928

Assets held for sale

95,922 - 95,922

Total current assets

316,086 470,000 786,086

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,101,127 - 2,101,127

Investments

107,514 (97,118 )(b) 10,396

Goodwill

929,570 - 929,570

Customer relationships, net

58,514 - 58,514

Other intangible assets

10,557 - 10,557

Other assets

62,349 - 62,349

Total assets

$ 3,585,717 $ 372,882 $ 3,958,599

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 58,761 $ - $ 58,761

Advance billings and customer deposits

48,097 - 48,097

Accrued compensation

64,949 - 64,949

Accrued interest

17,902 - 17,902

Accrued expense

92,397 - 92,397

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

9,539 - 9,539

Liabilities held for sale

4,856 - 4,856

Total current liabilities

296,501 - 296,501

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

2,124,001 - 2,124,001

Deferred income taxes

186,183 66,745 (c) 252,928

Pension and other postretirement obligations

195,587 - 195,587

Other long-term liabilities

49,132 - 49,132

Total liabilities

2,851,404 66,745 2,918,149

Commitments and contingencies

Series A preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 436,943 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022; liquidation preference of $456,343 as of June 30, 2022

307,976 - 307,976

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 115,395,668 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022

1,154 - 1,154

Additional paid-in capital

726,247 - 726,247

Retained Earnings (accumulated deficit)

(258,978 ) 306,137 (d) 47,159

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(49,491 ) - (49,491 )

Noncontrolling interest

7,405 - 7,405

Total shareholders' equity

426,337 306,137 732,474

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

$ 3,585,717 $ 372,882 $ 3,958,599

See accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Historical Pro Forma
Adjustments 		Pro Forma

Net revenues

$ 598,668 $ - $ 598,668

Operating expense:

Cost of services and products (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

271,783 - 271,783

Selling, general and administrative expenses

148,795 - 148,795

Loss on impairment of assets held for sale

126,490 - 126,490

Depreciation and amortization

144,893 - 144,893

Loss from operations

(93,293 ) - (93,293 )

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net of interest income

(59,671 ) - (59,671 )

Investment income

18,152 (17,884 )(e) 268

Other, net

6,173 - 6,173

Loss before income taxes

(128,639 ) (17,884 ) (146,523 )

Income tax benefit

(11,578 ) (5,448 )(f) (17,026 )

Net loss

(117,061 ) (12,436 ) (129,497 )

Less: dividends on preferred stock - Series A

19,400 - 19,400

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

318 - 318

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (136,779 ) $ (12,436 ) $ (149,215 )

Net loss per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders

$ (1.22 ) $ (1.34 )

See accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Historical Pro Forma
Adjustments 		Pro Forma

Net revenues

$ 1,282,233 $ - $ 1,282,233

Operating expense:

Cost of services and products (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

569,629 - 569,629

Selling, general and administrative expenses

271,125 - 271,125

Loss on impairment of assets held for sale

5,704 - 5,704

Depreciation and amortization

300,597 - 300,597

Income from operations

135,178 - 135,178

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net of interest income

(175,195 ) - (175,195 )

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(17,101 ) - (17,101 )

Investment income

42,307 (41,845 )(e) 462

Change in fair value of contingent payment rights

(86,476 ) - (86,476 )

Other, net

873 - 873

Loss before income taxes

(100,414 ) (41,845 ) (142,259 )

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,279 (9,154 )(f) (2,875 )

Net loss

(106,693 ) (32,691 ) (139,384 )

Less: dividends on preferred stock - Series A

2,677 - 2,677

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

392 - 392

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (109,762 ) $ (32,691 ) $ (142,453 )

Net loss per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders

$ (1.26 ) $ (1.63 )

See accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.

Description of the Transaction and Basis of Presentation

On September 13, 2022, Clio Subsidiary, LLC ("Clio Subsidiary"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), completed the sale of its five limited wireless partnership interests (the "Partnership Interests") for aggregate cash proceeds of $490 million. Our investment in the Partnership Interests consisted of ownership in: 2.34% of GTE Mobilnet of South Texas Limited Partnership (the "Mobilnet South Partnership"), 20.51% of GTE Mobilnet of Texas RSA #17 Limited Partnership ("RSA #17"), 3.60% of Pittsburgh SMSA Limited Partnership ("Pittsburgh SMSA"), 16.67% of Pennsylvania RSA No. 6(I) Limited Partnership ("RSA 6(I)") and 23.67% of Pennsylvania RSA No. 6(II) Limited Partnership ("RSA 6(II)"). Our investments in the Mobilnet South Partnership and Pittsburgh SMSA were accounted for at their initial cost. Distributions received from these investments were recorded as investment income in non-operating income (expense). RSA #17, RSA 6(I) and RSA 6(II) were accounted for using the equity method. Income for these partnerships was recognized as investment income in non-operating income (expense) on our proportionate share of earnings and cash distributions were recorded as a reduction in our investment.

The Company's historical consolidated financial statements have been adjusted in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information to reflect all adjustments that are: (i) directly attributable to the sale of the Partnership Interests; (ii) factually supportable; and (iii) with respect to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations, expected to have a continuing impact on the Company's consolidated results following the sale of the Partnership Interests.

2.

Pro Forma Adjustments

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect the following adjustments:

(a)

Pro forma adjustments to cash represent the aggregate cash proceeds received from the sale of the Partnership Interests of $490.0 million, net of estimated state income taxes of $13.0 million and estimated selling costs of $7.0 million associated with the sale and assumed to be paid at the time of closing.

(b)

The pro forma adjustment to investments represents the elimination of the carrying value of the Partnership Interests as of June 30, 2022.

(c)

The pro forma adjustment represents the increase in the Company's deferred income tax liabilities resulting from the closing of the sale of the Partnership Interests. The Company expects to utilize net operating loss ("NOL") carryforwards for federal income tax purposes to offset the taxable gain from the sale of the Partnership Interests, which will reduce the related deferred tax assets.

(d)

This adjustment represents the gain on sale of the Partnership Interests, net of selling costs and the cumulative effect of estimated income tax expense. The gain on the sale of the Partnership Interests is not reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations as it is not expected to have a continuing impact on the Company's operating results.

(e)

The pro forma adjustment reflects the elimination of historical investment income for the Partnership Interests recognized during the period.

(f)

The pro forma adjustment represents the estimated income tax expense related to the exclusion of the investment income for the Partnership Interests for the period.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
