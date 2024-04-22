Celebrating employees during National Volunteer Week

MATTOON, Ill. - April 22, 2024 - Consolidated Communications is celebrating the dedicated employees who volunteer in the communities where they live and work this National Volunteer Week.

National Volunteer Week recognizes the contributions of volunteers and the impact they have on organizations they serve. Consolidated employees volunteered more than 8,700 hours in 2023, supporting nearly 200 organizations across the company's 20-plus state service area. Since 2019, Consolidated employees have reported more than 33,000 hours of volunteer service.

"We are incredibly proud of our employees' dedication and effort in giving back to the communities where they live and work," said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications for Consolidated. "Investing in our communities is at the heart of what we do, and we are thankful to each of our employee volunteers for the positive impact and difference they make in their communities."

Consolidated supported more than 625 nonprofits and community organizations in 2023, contributing more than $1.6 million to more than 200 rural communities. To support and recognize employee volunteers, Consolidated created the Consolidated Cares Employee Volunteer Program in 2022. Through CCI Cares, the company makes contributions of $250 to local non-profits on behalf of employees who volunteer 25 or more hours. As a result of the program and the dedication of employees to their community, since 2022 Consolidated has contributed to 100 non-profits on behalf of employees.

"Volunteering is some of the most important time you're going to spend. When you can go out and give back to your community and make a difference, and your company supports you in doing that, it really is a game changer. I feel extremely grateful for the support of Consolidated supporting my volunteer activities." - Jeff Austin, senior director of fiber build strategy for Consolidated and volunteer board member for Everybody Wins! Vermont, an organization which provides literacy-based mentoring in Vermont.

"At the end of the day, I think we all want to know that we made a difference in what we do and what we have done. It's that feel-good feeling. It can also be a reality check too for us in how far we have come, to realize how much we have had to overcome to be where we are." - Terry Green director of consumer services for Consolidated and volunteer board member for Education for Tomorrow Alliance which cultivates educational and community partnerships to advance student success in Texas.

"My life is enriched by volunteering at UpReach, and for me personally, playing a small part in the participants growth, it is very rewarding. I could be having a bad day, but going into the barn, the second I walk in, I just let it go. Everything else just kind of fades away." - Joy Mendonca reimbursable construction engineer for Consolidated and volunteer for UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center, an organization in New Hampshire that is improving lives with the power of the horse.

"One of the things that I enjoy the most is seeing a child you work with finding their way in the world, knowing that I maybe made a small difference. We don't always get to see the results of what we do with a financial contribution or something like that, but when you're hands-on volunteering a lot of times you get to really see how those things move along. It's just a great feeling to know you made a difference." - Andy Hennis, data project manager for Consolidated and volunteer board member for Greater Mankato Area United Way, which seeks to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people's lives.

"We're excited to be celebrating the 41st Special Olympics Family Festival this year", said Laura. "There is no other event like it, and for Consolidated l to have been hosted and planned it this many years, I really appreciate the privilege of being able to lead and volunteer once again." - Laura Connerly, strategic account manager for Consolidated and 2024 volunteer chairperson for the Special Olympics Family Festival, an annual event celebrating Special Olympics athletes and their families in Illinois.

To learn more about Consolidated Communications' CCI Cares program, employee volunteerism and more community programs, visit https://www.consolidated.com/about-us/community-matters.

