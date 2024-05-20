On Net/Near Net program offers Consolidated partners and wholesale customers new tools to simplify and streamline their business

MATTOON, Ill. - May 20, 2024 - Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced a new On Net/Near Net program, designed to improve partners' and wholesale customers' experience with new tools and resources. The program expands visibility to Consolidated's extensive 60,000+ fiber route network, expanding sales opportunities across its service area in over 20 states.

"As a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, our recent investments exceeding $1.2 billion in new fiber assets reflect our steadfast commitment to growth," said Dan Stoll, president of Commercial and Carrier at Consolidated. "Enhancing accessibility to our dense and expanding fiber network is a cornerstone of our strategy to be among the most proactive and innovative fiber-first providers in the nation."

The On Net/Near Net program significantly increases visibility into Consolidated's extensive 60,000+ mile fiber route network and provides access to the company's portfolio of more than 160,000 on net and near net buildings. This access simplifies the process of identifying and leveraging potential fiber opportunities, boosting sales efficiency and aligning with customer demands for dependable, high-speed fiber services. Furthermore, new online quoting capabilities for select products, such as broadband internet and Dedicated Internet Access, help streamline the sales cycle.

"We are not just providing insights into our fiber network capabilities," said Sean Baillie, senior vice president of Wholesale, Channel and Hyperscale at Consolidated. "We are also simplifying the sales process from the initial contact to closing. Our goal is to empower our partners and customers to grow their businesses more efficiently and effectively."

In addition to the On Net/Near Net program, Consolidated's diverse fiber network and service offerings enable partners to meet customer needs with solutions like Broadband and Dedicated Internet, SD-WAN, Switched Ethernet, Wavelengths, Dark Fiber, Cloud Firewall, UCaaS and VoIP. Consolidated's suite of tools and resources along with unparalleled support, reinforces the Company's position as a partner in enabling business growth and innovation. To learn more about Consolidated's partner programs, visit consolidated.com.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.