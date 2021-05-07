Consolidated Communications : Keeping Communities Connected During Northern California's Summer

Readying the network for extreme heat, high winds and increasing wildfire risks

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - May 7, 2021 -Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) wants customers to know its crews are prepared to keep communities connected through Northern California's extreme summer heat and increasing wildfire risks.

Consolidated Communications maintains an extensive fiber-optic network that provides broadband services to homes and businesses in Greater Sacramento. Protecting the Company's fiber network and customers' services is a top priority, especially as much of the region is relying on broadband connectivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These cables carry little to no electrical charge, thus little risk of causing a fire. However, they can be damaged by extreme heat and fire, causing interruptions to local broadband and telephone service. Following another dry winter, wildfire season is lengthening and strengthening throughout much of the region.

'Our top priorities are the safety of our employees and maintaining broadband services for our customers,' said Ron Fischer, senior director of operations for the Pacific region. 'We take our responsibility in keeping our California customers connected very seriously. Our crews are prepared for a wide range of risks and potential dangers.'

Network maintenance reaches far beyond fiber cables, and crews have been trimming back vegetation and brush from all equipment sites. Fiber lines are inspected frequently for potential risk, especially in rural areas that are susceptible to brush fires. Throughout the course of business, all crews are on high alert, reporting any potential hazards for swift remedy. Technicians also maintain grounds around company parking lots to reduce risk of combustion from exhaust systems.

During high risk weather, local power may be shutoff to reduce wildfire risk, which may lead to broadband service interruptions. Consolidated utilizes backup power where available; however, customers impacted by public safety power shutoffs may not be able to access the Internet. We encourage customers to keep mobile phones charged, and hardcopy lists of important information, phone numbers and locations. Once commercial power is restored, customers may need to reset their modems.

Consolidated maintains robust practices and policies to protect the health and safety of employees, including preventing heat injuries. Employees are trained annually on treating and identifying early signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Technicians carry additional water during the summer months and are instructed to use on-board air conditioning in their vehicles.

More information on Consolidated's wildfire and emergency preparedness plan is available on its website at http://www.consolidated.com/prepare.

